Zoom releases ‘apps and events’ features in major update

Zoom now allows people to use third-party apps within video meetings and organise virtual conventions and events from within the communications platform.

Zoom Apps and Zoom Events have been released to the public in an update to the video conferencing tool in an effort to expand how the app is used.

The service has seen an exponential rise in user numbers since the start of the pandemic last year. The introduction of remote working saw millions turning to the platform to connect, work and study.

But the platform has faced competition from rival services including Microsoft Teams, as well as efforts from WhatsApp and Apple to make their own video-calling features more accessible as conferencing tools.

The firm said the release of Zoom Apps will allow users to embed third-party apps directly into their meetings, with the initial Zoom-approved options including polling and collaboration tools, a version of Dropbox for document sharing and editing and a Zoom version of the party game Heads Up!.

The new Zoom Events platform will enable users to build, organise and run entire virtual conferences, spanning multiple meetings, from within the app.

The company said it will allow people to organise and host summits, offering them tools to create dedicated networking spaces, customisable registration and ticketing.

It added that it will use the system to host its annual developer conference, Zoomtopia.

Zoom founder and chief executive Eric Yuan said: “I’m thrilled to see our platform vision expand through Zoom Apps and Zoom Events, as the world embraces hybrid work, empowering the workforce today and into the future.

“These innovations will enhance the ways in which we connect and collaborate with our colleagues, clients, friends, family members, and others, improving productivity and collaboration while maintaining elements of fun and wellbeing.”