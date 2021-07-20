Waterford's TQS Integration acquired by US firm

Waterford industrial data intelligence firm TQS Integration has been acquired by US multinational Cognizant.

Founded in 1998 and based in Lismore, TQS services clients in the life sciences, food and beverage, and energy and renewables industries.

It helps nine of the top 10 global life sciences companies enable smart manufacturing. The company currently employs more than 200 staff and has delivered projects across more than 60 countries in the past decade.

In a statement, Cognizant said it had acquired TQS for its data intelligence capabilities to help manufacturers to make smarter decisions and improve operating costs, speed of implementation, and product quality and yield.

"As manufacturers embrace Industry 4.0 and realise the power of data, industrial data platforms and services are critical to obtain a complete view of the value chain and make analytical, data-driven decisions to improve overall operations," it stated.

Industry 4.0 refers to a new phase in the industrial revolution focused on the interconnectivity and automation of machinery.

Our world-class team of data intelligence and technology consultants have built a tremendous track record in helping our life sciences manufacturing clients transform their businesses," TQS corporate managing director Máire Quilty said.

"Together with Cognizant, we look forward to broadening our impact to manufacturing clients in other industries who are looking to embrace Industry 4.0.”

TQS is Cognizant’s fifth acquisition in 2021. TQS expands Cognizant’s presence in Ireland, considered a hub for the world’s leading life sciences manufacturing experts and the ability to deliver consulting and services to European manufacturing clients.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.