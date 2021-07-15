Nokia X20 a decent mid-ranger that does everything well but nothing exceptional

The Nokia X20 is one of the latest from the Finnish phone brand which features 5G and a massive 6.67-inch screen.

Design

The X20 looks a lot like the Nokia 8.3 from last year and that’s not really a bad thing. It has a similar power button on the right edge that doubles as a fingerprint reader and the circular camera module that houses the rear quad-camera system. Outside of this and to the right is the LED flash. The back has a frosted glass-like finish although the material is some form of plastic.

Around the front, in the top and centre, there’s a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. On the bottom chin is the Nokia logo in silver. The bezels are pretty large all the way around the front and the bottom chin is even larger.

On the left edge, is a dedicated button for calling up Google Assistant, as well as the SIM tray. Two SIM cards or one SIM and a MicroSD card can be used in the X20.

Under the hood

Nokia X20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, which is one of their latest mid-range chipsets. This makes the X20 one of the cheapest phones on the Irish market to come with 5G but I honestly don’t think this should be the reason alone to buy it.

In real-world use the 480 5G gets the job done. Thanks to an almost stock version of Android 11, the X20 performed well at every task I throw at it. That being said, the screen is a standard 60Hz refresh and transitions are not as smooth as other mid-range phones with a faster refresh rate.

The 8GB of RAM makes a difference though as I was able to switch between apps without slow reloads while switching back and forth between apps. Also, 128GB is more than enough for most and if you need more for photos and video, you can always upgrade the space with a micro SD card.

The X20 features a 3.5mm headset jack on the bottom edge but you don’t get any headphones in the box. Something else you don’t get in the box is a power adaptor. Instead, Nokia says that choosing this product puts real trees in the ground thanks to their partnership with Ecologi. It’s just as well because they include eleven booklets on ‘Get Started’ and ‘Product and Safety info’ in several different languages. You also get a USB-C cable in the box so that you can use an existing charger. At this stage, who doesn’t own at least one charger? And, just for good measure, there’s a really nice biodegradable bumper case included in the box.

The X20 comes with Android 11 and you also get three years warranty, three years of security updates, three years of OS upgrades.

Cameras

The quad-camera system consists of a 64MP (wide), 5MP (ultra-wide), 2MP (depth), 2MP (macro). The main wide camera is excellent for the most part with good detail in decent light. Unfortunately, the 5MP ultra-wide isn’t as impressive. It’s low resolution and photos lack sharpness.

The depth-sensing camera is only on board to assist with portrait mode for depth information. The macro camera is only 2MP and a complete waste of time. You’ll get better macro shots if you use the standard lens and just crop in.

The 32MP selfie camera is fine but nothing special. It does work well in good light but really struggles in low light.

Video capture on the rear and front cameras has a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60fps. Image quality is fine and there’s image stabilisation which helps take out camera shake. Dual-Sight mode, lets you capture videos from two different cameras — you can even change the size of each frame from half and a half to a picture in picture for the final shot.

Battery performance

Battery life is excellent and I had no problems getting through a heavy day of use. However, there are not wireless or fast charging options.

Verdict

The Nokia X20 is a decent mid-ranger that does everything well but nothing exceptional. The guarantee of three years of updates, stock Android 11, dual SIM/micro SD card, 5G and 3.5mm headphone jack are all positives.

The Nokia X20 retails for €329.99 with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. www.nokia.com