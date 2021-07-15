Tronsmart Apollo Air and Apollo Air+ decent earbuds, fairly priced

There are tons of really excellent truly wireless earphones to choose from, many of which I’ve reviewed here. Tronsmart sent me two of their latest earbuds — the new Apollo Air and Apollo Air+ — two buds that you might want to consider if you're looking for a pair that offers decent quality at a reasonable price.

Design

The Air and Air+ share the same design and I would not be able to tell the difference between them only I received the Air in white and the Air+ in black. On closer inspection, I could see subtle differences in the charging case and you can fit the Air buds into the Air+ charging case and vice versa. The only real way to tell the difference is to look at the inside of the lid where you’ll see the model name inscribed.

The buds have a stem design with replaceable silicone ear tips of various sizes but I found the default medium size worked perfectly for me. The polished plastic finished buds have a short stem and a flat pad surface which features a capacitive touch area for gesture controls.

The charging case is relatively small and easily fits in small pockets.

Setup and Touch controls

When you open the lid of the charging case the buds will automatically go into pairing mode. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 the connection is quick and solid with low latency.

There’s also a Tronsmart companion app that allows you to change the ANC modes, configure the touch controls, update the firmware and choose from the eight different graphic equalisers presets. Unfortunately, you can’t create a custom preset to tune the sound signature to your personal liking.

Also, I like to test headphones or earbuds with a flat setting but I’m not sure if this is the ‘Default’ or ‘Original’ preset. In the end, I settled on the ‘Rock’ preset. I would have preferred to have the option to tweak the sound a little more to get the most out of the Air and Air+.

The touch controls work well in their default setup and I never had issues with accidental touches. You can control music playback, activate voice assistant, switch between audio modes and handle calls. This is done with simple taps and holding or tapping and holding. Like any control scheme, it takes time to get used to but I found they worked consistently.

The Air+ has an additional sensor that can detect when you remove them from your ears to pause playback. If that doesn’t matter to you then just go with the Apollo Air. A downside to the Air+ might be that there’s no way to turn this feature off via the app if you don’t want it. The Air+ also feature aptX adaptive codec and the case can be charged wirelessly.

That being said and although it doesn’t say aptX adaptive on the box of the Air like it does on the Air+, when I go into the Bluetooth settings, both earphones say aptX adaptive codec.

Audio quality and ANC

For relatively inexpensive earphones, the noise-cancelling is excellent. It’s not class-leading but turn up the sound with ANC on and you won’t hear much around you. This is in part due to the good ear tip seal and passive noise isolation. Ambient sound is also pretty good with voices sounding natural although I would have liked the sound to be a little louder.

On first hearing the Apollo Air I was impressed with the bass but with more time I felt it was not as controlled as I’d like. If you like a lot of bass, you might love this but at higher volumes, it starts to dominate and not in a good way. This isn’t a dealbreaker but worth noting.

Using the ‘Default’ EQ setting, I found the mids and highs lacking a little in detail. However, they open up a lot by changing to the ‘Rock’ preset.

Battery life

You should get up to five hours on the buds and up to 20 when you include the case. This is good but not the best out there. A full charge will take up to 2.5 hours.

Verdict

Tronsmart Apollo Air and Apollo Air+ offer good sound quality with excellent ANC and touch controls. I found them comfortable to wear and they feature IP45 water and dust resistance.

The Tronsmart Apollo Air and Air+ will be available in August for €80 (approx) at Tronsmart