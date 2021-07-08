Switch up your console gaming with the Mixcder G1 wireless earphones

I get the opportunity to test a lot of earphones but the Mixcder G1 are one of the more unique true wireless buds I’ve tried in a while. The 2-in-1 G1 earphones were created for gamers and will work on a variety of consoles, including the PS4, PS5, and Switch including Switch Lite. Thanks to Bluetooth compatibility, the G1 can also be used on other devices including mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

Design and features

The Mixcder G1 case has a unique design that has been modelled on the Nintendo switch. The charging case is flat on the top and bottom with curved corners and the top features a design that looks like a Nintendo switch red and blue (also available in black and grey), right down to a mock D-Pad and buttons on either side.

A removable USB type-C Bluetooth adapter is built into the top of the case. The built-in Qualcomm chip ensures a stable connection and reliable performance and I didn’t experience any connection issues during testing on my Switch.

To remove the adapter you have to push it from the inside of the lid by the USB-C connection. Once it’s raised above the surface of the lid it can be easily removed. You then need to connect it to the USB-C port of a Nintendo Switch — no extra software is required for it to work. It only protrudes a few millimetres from the bottom of the console and I usually left it in place even when I wasn’t using the Switch.

The buds themselves have a long stem with a brushed metal effect on the outside with a small LED light. On the inside of the stem are two small brass contacts that enable charging when the buds are in the case.

The buds are shaped like AirPods so there are no silicone ear tips to mess with. I found them a good fit for my medium size ears.

The G1 comes with two cables; USB-A to USB-C and a USB-A to USB-C female connection. The latter can be used to connect the adaptor to devices that only have a standard USB-A port such as a laptop or PS4.

You can connect the G1 directly to an Android phone in the normal way by pairing them manually. Alternatively, you can also plug the adapter into the USB-C port and I found this provided the best connection. However, this method isn’t ideal when you’re on the go with your phone since the adaptor can catch on to your clothes and add unnecessary bulk.

I also tried using the adapter on my iPad Pro and although it worked, I had no volume control — it was either 100% or off. Connecting via standard Bluetooth worked fine though.

The G1 is designed for gaming, so latency is crucial and the built-in PixArt chip with 60ms ultra-low latency technology effectively reduces the sound delay to ensure there’s no noticeable delay with what you see on the screen and what you hear through the earbuds.

Most of the games I play on the Nintendo Switch don’t require ultra-low latency. If you play first-person shooters like COD or Fortnite then low latency is important. I was able to test this using the YouTube app where I could easily see that dialogue was in perfect sync with the video.

Battery performance

The earbuds and adapter can be charged securely in the included charging carry case which has a 400mAh battery. Mixcder says you should be able to get up to 25 hours in total with each earbud holding 5 hours of playtime per charge.

Sound quality

Despite their relatively inexpensive price tag, the G1 produces an impressive sound and not only for games either. This makes them convenient for a variety of uses making them an ideal choice for console gamers who also like to listen to music or take calls on the go. For gaming, the G1s provide the freedom of being wireless without the hassles and problems associated with wired earbuds. I’ve never used wired headphones on my Switch because of the inconvenience of a cable.

With the G1s you get the advantages of wireless while expanding the gameplay experience with a full stereo sound soundstage that is expansive and immersive.

Touch controls

The G1 earbuds come with limited touch controls. They can be used to pause/play music and answer/decline calls. By simply double-clicking the multi-function button after the wireless adapter has been successfully plugged in and connected to a console with voice-to-call capabilities, you can chat with friends and new gamers using the embedded microphone.

Verdict

The G1 earbuds have been designed for console gamers and offer excellent functionality. They provide portability for gamers with an innovative 2-in-1 design, plus they can also be used with PCs and mobile phones, making them a great option for day-to-day use, listening to music and taking calls on the go.

Mixcder G1 €85 amazon.co.uk