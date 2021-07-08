The Sharp GX-BT60 is double the fun in duo mode

This has been a summer of mixed weather but we’re finally entering the peak holiday season. I’ve never seen so many portable Bluetooth speakers out and about but it can be difficult to choose the right one. If you’re thinking of heading away for the weekend and need a reliable speaker that can handle the weather, then the Sharp GX-BT60 is definitely worth a look.

Design

The Sharp GX-BT60 is a small and compact Bluetooth speaker that features a fabric mesh on the top that is made from synthetic material. In the middle of the fabric is the classic Sharp logo with silver lettering embossed on a black back. The casing is made of hard plastic and there’s a choice of three different colours — black, blue and grey.

Around the front edge are three buttons for volume down, play and volume up. On the opposite side are the power button and waterproof flap that conceals and protects the 3.5mm jack and micro-USB port. The latter is used to charge the speaker while the 3.5mm jack can be used to connect to analogue devices that don’t have Bluetooth. You’ll find a charging cable and 3.5mm cable in the box but no charger which is normal for this type of device.

The speaker is 40mm high and 100mm square and at 230grams it’s relatively light. It features a small rope-like strap that can be worn on your wrist or attached to a rucksack.

Features

The GX-BT60 is smaller but built to be able to take the rough and tumble of the outdoors. It is IPX67 dustproof and waterproof which means it can be dropped into a body of water up to a meter deep for half an hour.

The microphone built inside the speaker can be used for hands-free calls — something you don't often see in a little speaker like this.

The control buttons provide multi-functionality. For example, double-clicking on the play button will summon your voice assistant or answer/end or reject an incoming call. This means you don’t need to reach for your phone with wet and sandy hands. You can also control the playback of your music when connected via Bluetooth but not while using an analogue 3.5mm connection.

The power of two

One of the key features of the GX-BT60 is that you can pair two of them together for a stereo pair. Each speaker has a 45 mm full-range driver with 6 watts of power so pairing two of them doubles the power but more importantly, I found the sound was richer thanks to the expansive stereo soundstage.

Pairing them into a stereo pair is easy. Power on the first speaker and press and hold the volume up and down buttons until you hear ‘duo mode’. Then do the same with the second speaker and they’ll automatically pair together. When it finishes pairing you’ll hear a voice say, ‘duo-mode connected’.

Being able to place each speaker where you like helps to expand the stereo effect or expand the sound which is something you can’t do with a single speaker.

Sound quality and battery performance

The sound quality is decent with good detail in the mids and highs but maximum volume isn’t very loud and the bass isn’t all that powerful. That being said, I was impressed by the overall sound quality and never found the volume lacking in any of the environments I used it, either inside or out. And, I rarely found the need to use them at maximum volume.

Sharp claims up to 13 hours of playtime from the 1,800 mAh lithium-ion battery but in real-world use, I found it closer to 8-10 hours which is still excellent.

Verdict

The Sharp GX-BT60 is a compact speaker that can be used anywhere from the shower to the beach. It comes packed with a host of fantastic features in a compact form factor that makes it easy to bring with you. Pairing two of them in duo-mode is a blast and highly recommended.

Available now €33 Sharp