TikTok expanding video length limit to three minutes

TikTok is expanding its maximum video length to three minutes in the hope it will promote “richer storytelling and entertainment” among its users.

Currently, videos uploaded to the social media platform are limited to one minute.

Announcing the decision to increase the time limit, TikTok’s product manager, Drew Kirchhoff, said the platform wanted to help users “unleash their creativity” after hearing from some users that they wanted more time to express themselves.

The company said the new time limit would be gradually rolled out to all users globally in the coming weeks, with people receiving a notification once they had access to the new feature.

“Creative expression brings people together. It’s how we connect with our communities,” Kirchhoff wrote in a blog post.

“It’s how we entertain, educate, inform, and inspire each other. This is also why we’ve focused on providing our community with a range of tools to help unleash their creativity – longer videos are now one more tool people can use to captivate the community with their creative expression.

“With all the ways our community has redefined expression in under 60 seconds, we’re excited to see how people continue to entertain and inspire with a few more seconds – and a world of creative possibilities.”

On Wednesday, the social media giant revealed it had removed more than 62 million videos from the platform during the first three months of 2021 for breaking its content rules, as well as taking down more than 7.2 million accounts because they believed they belonged to someone under the age of 13 – the minimum age limit for having a TikTok account.