No-frills Proscenic A9 air purifier does exactly what it says on the tin

Although many may complain about the air conditioning in their office, we’ve come to appreciate the advantages of some form of air purification with so many of us still working from home. Unfortunately, many of the air purifying devices out there are expensive. I’ve been testing the Proscenic A9 which is an affordable air purifier that does exactly what it says on the tin.

Design

The A9 is a cube-shaped device that stands 52.07cm tall and 25.9cm wide and deep. The white finish which wraps around the sides looks good in any space. The top is black and features five backlit buttons that are flush with the surface and include an on/off, child lock, shutdown timer, fan speed and auto mode buttons.

The air flows in through the back and front and out through the top of the unit. Since the air comes out of the top, the A9 isn’t any good as a fan to cool you down which is a bit of a miss during the warm summer days.

Proscenic A9 with four-in-one filtration system.

The A9 includes a small LCD screen on the front that shows the PM2.5 value. Green indicates that the PM2.5 level is good (0-50), yellow moderate (51-100), orange unhealthy for sensitive groups (101-150), and red indicates that it is unhealthy for everyone (greater than 151). It also shows the child lock and Wi-Fi symbols, as well as a reminder to change the filter (the four-in-one filter is rated to last four months).

Features

I used the A9 in Auto which automatically ramps up the fan speed to deal with the PM2.5 levels. As the PM2.5 levels increase, the fans will speed up to take in more air and filter it.

Where it counts, the A9 is no slouch. It uses a 4 stage system, containing a primary HEPA filter and activated carbon and nano-silver ions, which absorb 99.97% of fine particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns as well as larger pollutants such as dust, smoke, mould and pollen. This makes it an ideal choice for any home and especially for those who suffer from hay fever, dust allergies or asthma. It is particularly effective for pet odours, kitchen odours, air pollution, cigarette smoke, toxic fumes and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

Replacement filters are available from Proscenic — a white HEPA filter, a purple anti-bacterial filter, a green pet allergy filter, or a black toxin absorbing filter are all available for €43. For €48, you can purchase the regular four-in-one filter that comes with the unit.

Some smarts

The A9 can be added to the Proscenic app as a device but it has limited functionality compared to other more expensive air purifiers. You can use the app to control the power (on/off), change the fan mode from sleep to auto or manual speeds from 1-4. You can set schedules with a specific time to start, working time and fan mode. You can also enable sleep mode, child lock and turn on or off the lights on the display and capacitive button backlighting.

The A9 can be linked to Alexa to allow voice control from an Echo smart speaker. The list of voice commands is short and limited to the ability to switch the unit on and off. You won't be able to change the fan speed or get the current PM reading, instead, you’ll need to look at the app for those options.

Even if the wifi network is down, the app can still be used thanks to Bluetooth mode. The app also has the capability of displaying the cumulative output of cleansed air, meaning you can see the purifying effect visually as a numerical value and stay informed.

A9 in action

Proscenic A9.

The A9 does an excellent job of detecting contaminants in the air and filtering them out. I found the best place to test this was in the kitchen, especially during cooking. While in auto mode, the fans quickly whir up to meet the demands to cleanse the air of pollutants. At full tilt, the fans are fairly loud which is to be expected. However, most of the time I couldn’t hear them as they quietly work away cleansing the air.

Verdict

The Proscenic A9 is an affordable air purifier that does exactly what it says on the tin but not much more. The app provides a certain amount of functionality but nowhere near as much data or analysis as more expensive models. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing if all you want is a good air purifier.

Proscenic A9 €210 amazon.co.uk