JBL Tour Pro+ offers great sound signature for working out or chilling

The JBL Tour Pro+ wireless earbuds have 6.8mm drivers and Adaptive Noise Cancellation. They have a battery life of roughly six hours per charge with noise-cancelling on and around eight hours without ANC.

Fit and comfort

The Tour Pro + are comfortable but I found the default ear tip size, which usually works for me would fall out of my ears with little effort. The larger size worked for me much better and passed the ear fit test which is done via the JBL Headphone app.

Thanks to IPX4 certification you can use them for working out — no sweat. However, I loved using them while sitting at my desk or for other more sedentary activities too.

Features

It’s great to see new earphones like the Tour Pro + using Google Fast Pair protocol. The earphones send a signal to a nearby smartphone, which shows a notification asking the user to connect it. If you have a second smartphone with the same Google account as the first, it will offer to connect to the Tour Pro + headphones as well.

You can use the JBL Headphones app to configure touch controls and set My Alarm. The latter helps you to get a soft sleep with a timer for falling asleep to music for a preset amount of time and then SilenceNow enables ANC but stops the music. This works well for those who like to wear earphones in bed but the Tour Pro + are not ideal if you like to sleep on your side.

The app also gives you access to a variety of settings, including Bluetooth latency for watching movies or playing games. However, I preferred the Audio mode because of the superior sound quality, albeit at the cost of a minor delay.

I love the equaliser in the app, which has ten movable control points ranging from 32 Hz to 16 kHz. It produces impressive results and makes finding the best sound signature for your musical tastes much easier.

ANC modes

There’s a noticeable improvement in noise isolation when you enable ANC mode but it’s not in the same league as the best from Sony, Apple or even Huawei.

The ambient mode works well and the TalkThru option pauses the music for the duration of a conversation. Like other JBL headphones, you get an annoying audible voice notification each time you change ANC modes that pauses the music and disturbs the flow.

Sound quality

The Tour Pro + offer an additive bass with a balanced and dynamic sound signature. At higher volumes, I did notice some distortion and the bass did get a little loose. Overall, the sound quality is excellent and they sound great for most modern music I listened to on them. Listening to Nora Jones' "Don't Know Why" produced an intimate sound, with her vocal powerfully present front and centre while the bass and snare drums maintained clarity and separation while the gentle keys of the piano player in the background.

The call quality is excellent too: you can clearly hear your caller without having to turn up the volume. In the other direction, the microphones work well.

Verdict

Right out of the box I liked the sound signature, styling and touch controls of the JBL Tour Pro + TWS. I’m a big fan of the excellent and fully featured JBL Headphones app which provides a rich set of features often lacking in competing headphones. All of this plus you get one of the best earphones for battery life with over 30 hours of total music playback making the Tour Pro + easy to recommend.

JBL.com €199