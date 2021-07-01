Time to shine for updated Huawei Watch 3

Each new iteration of the Huawei Watch improves on the previous model but none more so than the recently launched Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. However, some of the upgrades in features aren’t available here in Ireland which is a massive shame.

Design

The last few models of the Huawei Watch have stuck with a similar design aesthetic that includes a circular watch face. I received the Watch 3 for this review which has a fully functional 3D rotating crown and button. It doesn’t look nearly as stylish as the Watch GT 2 Pro in my opinion which has two digital dials and a premium design that costs €69 less than the Watch 3.

It has a glossy curved glass top and a ceramic back with a case that is made from strong 316L stainless steel.

The standard Watch 3 is only available in one size and colour — black. The 3D rotating crown is a nice addition and now has more functionality than in previous models including tactile feedback.

The silicone strap that comes with the Watch 3 is a buckle style clasp and has a simple spring-loaded mechanism to keep it in place. This makes it easy to remove and change to any standard 22mm strap.

New features

The Huawei Watch 3 runs on HarmonyOS, a new wearable and phone platform which is now in its second generation. I found it incredibly fast and slick with no quirks or issues during testing. For those familiar with previous versions of Huawei Watches that run LiteOS, this new OS looks similar.

In general, I like the interface but I’m not such a big fan of the new app layout which looks far too similar to Apple’s WatchOS interface. This includes the use of the digital crown to zoom in and out of the app icons. That being said, it works well and is very responsive to inputs.

You can now download new apps to Watch 3 from your phone or directly on the watch using the Huawei AppGallery. There aren’t a lot of apps there yet but this will grow over time.

The app Radioline allows you to play radio stations including local channels like TodayFM through the Watch 3s speaker or via Bluetooth headphones connected to the watch. It can stream over WiFi or by using the built-in eSIM. Currently, there are no Irish networks supporting cloning your existing SIM to an eSIM that would allow you to use the Watch 3 to make and receive calls and use data without the need to have your phone nearby. This will come eventually but doesn’t look likely until 2022 at the earliest.

Like the previous versions, there are loads of free and paid for watch faces. The new preinstalled ones offer a good mix of functional and fun watch faces.

You can now input text via a small but functional keyboard for searches. Incredibly, you still can’t reply to a simple text message.

New features also include skin temperature detection with the new high-precision temperature sensor, fall detection and SOS alert. You also get health monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep, pressure and a digital compass.

Battery life

I have lauded Huawei for their outstanding battery life in previous smartwatches but the Watch 3 has gone the way of Apple Watch where you should expect to be reaching for the charger before the end of the second day. To be fair, this was my experience during testing with all of the sensors on including continuous heart rate monitoring, automatic SpO2 and stress test enabled, sleep analysis enable and continuous skin temperature measurement, as well as the always-on display, enabled.

Huawei says you should be able to enjoy three days’ use in the typical scenario of smart mode, and up to 14 days’ use in ultra-long battery life mode. You can even check to see which apps, services and hardware is gobbling up your precious milliamps of battery. Oddly, the last time I checked, the compass app was top of the list of battery hogs.

This is strange because I only open it once for a few seconds to see it working and haven’t used it since. I think that over time, the battery will improve with further firmware updates. Of course, you can turn on ultra-long battery life, but be prepared to sacrifice a lot of the bells and whistles that make the Watch 3 special in the process.

I’d be happy if I could get three days of use and with a little tweaking that is possible without losing too much functionality. And, if you’re phone supports reverse wireless charging like the Huawei P40 Pro, you can always give it a top-up when required.

Screen

The Watch 3’s screen is stunning with vibrant colours, sharp text and automatic brightness that makes it easy to see outdoors. The always-on display is a nice feature but will drain the battery a little quicker.

Verdict

The Watch 3 is a nice smartwatch with lots of awesome features but one of its key features which include eSIM support won’t be available to Irish consumers until next year at the earliest or in the case of NFC contactless payments, potentially, not at all.

It’s not cheap but there are excellent deals currently from the likes of mint+ or Eir who are bundling the Huawei FreeBuds 4i with the Watch 3 for €369.

In time, the Watch 3 should improve with updates and a more mature AppGallery but I feel its biggest competition are the already excellent Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT 2 Pro which I have recently seen on a deal for €219.

For more information see Huawei