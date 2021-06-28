100 new high-tech jobs for Cork and Dublin

US tech firm Qorvo is to create 100 engineering jobs spanning Dublin and Cork over the next two years.

Headquartered in North Carolina, Qorvo provides wireless and radio frequency (rf) technologies and services. The new roles in Ireland span the ultra-wideband (UWB) radio system architecture.

In early 2020, the firm acquired Irish firm Decawave, one of the leading firms in UWB technology. The Decawave team is now a part of Qorvo Mobile Products.

The new jobs will be added to Qorvo’s operations in Dublin as well as a new UWB R&D design operation planned for Cork. The investment in UWB development will expand Qorvo’s presence in Ireland and increase its focus on next-generation technologies and products. These efforts are supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

William McFadden, Qorvo’s Senior Director of Engineering in Ireland, said with on-site lab and automated testing, the investment enables them to scale activities and capabilities to better serve UWB customers and applications.

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said the announcement is great news for both cities. "It demonstrates Qorvo’s continued commitment to Ireland. I wish the firm every success in this new chapter.”

Eric Creviston, President of Qorvo Mobile Products, said: “As UWB adoption is accelerating across mobile, consumer, IoT and automotive markets, we are on the verge of the next big wave of innovation in wireless connectivity, much like Bluetooth was 20 years ago."

"Expanding our UWB operations in Ireland helps build on our technology leadership and expands Qorvo’s world-class team of UWB experts, while leveraging Ireland’s strong technology ecosystem.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said the investment further enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s already strong reputation in microelectronics R&D.