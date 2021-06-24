HomePod Mini ideal for inhabitants of ecosystem

Finally, Apple has introduced the HomePod Mini into Ireland and if you’re in the ecosystem, there’s a lot to get excited about. The smaller and more affordable version of Apple’s smart speaker was first released in October last year but hasn’t been available to buy here until now. The mini is the smaller version of the larger and three times more expensive HomePod, which was introduced back at the start of 2018 and was never released here.

Design

Apple HomePod mini and handoff in action.

The spherical shaped HomePod Mini is rather petite at just 84.3mm tall, 98mm wide and 355 grams. The obvious comparison is to the 4th generation Echo Dot which is slightly bigger. There’s a choice of two colours — white or space grey. I received the white version and both colours feature a thick fabric mesh finish that surrounds the entire speaker with the only interruption being the braided power cable. This is fixed to the HomePod mini and has a USB-C connection at the end. It comes with a 20w power adaptor which seems like overkill since even at maximum volume it only draws 2w.

The mesh feels spongy when you press against it. This apparently helps with the acoustic properties as much as providing a soft aesthetic look and feel. The top of the mini has a flat disk recessed into the fabric and features a plus and mini icon for changing the volume. The centre is also touch-sensitive and provides gestures for playback controls such as pause/play, double-tap for next, triple-tap for repeat and touch and hold for summoning Siri. While audio is playing the centre has a soft glowing white light. When you call Siri it lights up a multitude of colours similar to what you’d see when you ask Siri a question on your iPhone.

I’m a fan of these touch controls although most of the time I use voice to control Siri. I used the mini on my desk for at least half of my testing and a quick tap is often more expedient than asking Siri to pause music in order to quickly answer a call or rush out to a courier at the door.

Similar to Google Nest speakers there’s no 3.5mm jack which are present on Amazon Echo smart speakers. Despite all the Echo speakers I’ve used, this is a feature I’ve never used past testing for a review but some users may miss that it’s not an option. There’s also no way of connecting to the HomePod mini via a standard Bluetooth connection, so if you don’t own an iOS device there’s really no point in getting one.

Under the hood

Unfortunately, you can’t take off the fabric mesh to show off the insane tech beneath. Unlike so many other speaker systems which use off the shelf speakers and components, the HomePod mini was designed from the ground up by Apple. This means they had full control over the sculpting of the 360-degree sound field which is created via the full-range driver and dual passive radiators. There’s also studio-level dynamic processing for real-time tuning and a four-microphone design for far-field Siri integration.

The HomePod mini features all the hardware to implement multiroom audio with AirPlay 2 and you can use two to enable a stereo pair, but more on that later.

Hey Siri

The four mics work flawlessly. Even at maximum volume, Siri was able to hear my voice commands and act on them. I didn’t have to shout or be next to the mini for this to work like I sometimes do with other smart speakers.

Apple's S5 chip, which is also featured in the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE, is at the heart of the HomePod. This makes the mini quick to respond to commands but also enables computational audio. Apple states that it analyses and optimises performance over 180 times per second, depending on the speaker's position and the music being played.

The S5 is able to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and predict the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real-time. This is a difficult one to qualify even after hours of listening to lots of music, podcasts and movies, but there’s no arguing with the overall sound quality.

Siri is a more than capable virtual assistant. It can do all the typical stuff you’d expect from starting timers, playing music or answering simple questions. In general, the Google Assistant provides a comprehensive database of answers and information.

It’s also better at conversational answers so when I asked Siri who was the president of Ireland, she said Michael Higgins, I then asked who his wife was and she answered correctly, but when I asked who his children were, she’d forgotten who I was talking about. Also, I had to say ‘Hey Siri’ for each question whereas, with Google, you can keep asking questions in quick succession without the need to say ‘Hey Google’ every time.

Apple HomePod mini beside the Echo Dot 4th generation.

HomeKit compatibility is required for smart home devices to work with HomePod mini and although the number of brands supporting Apple is growing, it still has a long way to go to catch up with Amazon Alexa. Also, if you’re getting a HomePod mini you may find that if you don’t have the QR code that’s on the box that came with your device, you won’t be able to link it to HomeKit. Thankfully, there’s a clever way of getting around this by using Siri shortcuts.

This isn’t a perfect workaround and won’t always work. Most of the newer HomeKit compatible devices now have a sticker on the box and device to ensure this isn’t a problem going forward.

HomePod mini supports wifi, Bluetooth, and Thread accessories, and it will support new accessories from the Connected Home over IP initiative in the future.

Setup

The one thing Apple do better than anybody else is setting up new devices. All you need is to bring an iPhone or iPad near the HomePod mini, select which room it’s in and enable voice recognition if you want. Then all of your iCloud, iTunes, and Apple Music settings are automatically transferred to HomePod mini.

Using the Home app you can change Siri settings, enable or disable personal requests from HomePod mini and manage music account settings.

Features

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber then the HomePod mini is a no-brainer. It really makes the most of the service and not just because of the incredible sound. With the recent upgrades to Apple Music now offering HiRes audio at the same base price, it’s hard to ignore it as a value proposition.

Multiroom audio means you can play your music on several HomePod minis in multiple rooms as long as they’re all on the same WiFi network and they’ll play in perfect sync. I was able to add other non-Apple AirPlay 2 speakers to this multiroom system, which is great, plus the HomePod mini can control these too.

Alternatively, you can play a different song in every room if you simply say “Hey Siri, play jazz in the kitchen.” You also have the option to easily control these speakers from your iOS devices.

Apple HomePod mini with new Apple TV 4K remote.

Unfortunately, there’s no integration or way of linking other music services other than Deezer to the HomePod mini. You can use AirPlay 2 to play audio from Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz or many other audio players from an iOS device or Mac. The only downside to this is that it has to stream the audio from your device rather than handoff the audio which is then streamed from the cloud as it does with Chromecast audio for example. This isn’t such a big deal but does have minor implications for battery life and audio quality.

I’m sure these will be added in time but it’s important to know that for now, they’re not embedded into the mini. TuneIn is integrated and works brilliantly for the radio stations I wanted to listen to like RTÉ1 and TodayFM.

If you own an iPhone 12 you can hand off music to the HomePod mini — just bring them close together and the music will seamlessly stop playing on your phone and start playing on the mini.

Sound

I came into this review not knowing much about the HomePod mini but I did assume based on its size that it would have similar sound quality to the Echo Dot. Thankfully, Apple sent me two devices that I was able to use as a stereo pair. From the very first moment I connected them a played a song, I was blown away by the incredible stereo soundstage. It’s hard to describe but when you’re listening to a track you’re heard hundreds of times before on two HomePod minis, the sound envelopes you.

I’m not so sure this will please audiophiles or audio purists but I loved the immersive experience. I’m not saying it simulates 3D audio but the stereo effect is so dramatic, it can feel like there’s sound coming from all around you. In fact, Apple’s Spatial Audio isn’t yet supported on the HomePod mini but when it does get support and I can imagine it will make it feel like you’re at the cinema when watching movies.

Even with only a single mini playing, you will hear that expansive sound. It also packs a mighty punch for its size with a distinctive bass that isn’t muddy and crystal clear details in the highs. A single HomePod mini is capable of filling a typical room with sound but two of them provide a powerful wall of sound that even at full volume doesn’t distort. Of course, there’s only so much bass a small speaker like this can produce but I’ve never heard a speaker this size with so much power.

Music is one thing but putting a stereo pair on either side of a TV is a killer combination. However, to get the most of this you’ll need an Apple TV. I used the latest gen Apple TV 4K for testing and can only say you’d be hard-pressed to attain the level of stereo separation and sound quality from a soundbar four times the price of two minis.

The ability to move each speaker to the best location to maximise the stereo sound field is a big part of this but it’s also clear that Apple’s computational audio is at work here too. Sounds are beautifully positioned with vocals placed right in the centre of the soundstage where it’s supposed to be.

For entertainment, I also used the HomePod mini as a stereo pair for playing games on my iPad Pro. The audio was always in perfect sync, and the expansive sound just contributed to the overall experience and immersion.

HomePod mini will support Apple Music’s new Lossless Audio in a future software update with further updates coming in tvOS 15 that will make them even better as speakers for your Apple TV.

Privacy

Apple is big on privacy and the HomePod mini is designed to keep your information secure.

Apple says personal requests, like Messages and Notes, are processed on-device. HomePod mini is only listening for “Hey Siri” so recordings are not continually sent to a server. It uses on-device processing to detect when you say “Hey Siri,” and only then triggers Siri and sends the audio of your request to Apple servers. By default, audio recordings of your requests are never stored.

Intercom

HomePod mini has a feature called Intercom that works similarly to the drop-in on Alexa speakers. It allows you to stay connected to the other members of your household as long as they have an Apple device. A HomePod mini may be used to deliver rapid, timely messages to everyone in the house. You can send an Intercom message from one HomePod mini to another in the same room or across the entire house.

It's also easy to respond. Intercom messages may also be sent and received via iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, CarPlay, and AirPods, allowing you to take your home intercom system with you everywhere you go.

Verdict

I have to admit that I spent most of my time listening to two HomePod minis in a stereo pair — the sound is addictive. Audio purist may not like Apple’s audio tuning but I think the majority of listeners will love the expansive sound and sheer power, especially when paired as a dynamic duo. That being said, even a single HomePod mini pushes out an impressive 360-degree sound with a bass that defies its physical size.

Of course, the physical size does mean it won’t outperform much larger speakers but I found them ideal as a stereo pair on my desk where I’d often listen to music at lower volumes and could still hear all the subtle details of the sound playing.

For those heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the HomePod mini is a natural purchase, especially, if you’re an Apple Music subscriber. For non-Apple users, the choice is also easy since there are so many other great options out there.

Available now €99 apple.com