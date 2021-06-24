Enacfire A9 packs real punch into a small package

It's easy to get cheap earphones, but finding good ones with ANC is more difficult. The Enacfire A9 packs a lot of punch into a small package that won't take up much room no matter where you keep it.

Design and features

The A9 comes with a compact matte-finish case with the Enacfire logo on the front. There's a USB-C port on the bottom for charging, and there's no wireless charging option, which is unsurprising at this price point.

The matte black buds feature a short stem with a glossy finish at the end and the letter L and R on the inside of each bud.

The buds are held in place by magnets in their case, however, I found it difficult to remove them at times. This is something you get used to as you figure out the knack of releasing them from their snug fit.

They come with three different silicone ear tips that provide excellent passive noise isolation. I like that the A9 doesn’t protrude too far outside the ear canal and they always feel secure in my ears.

They’re also nice and light making them ideal for workouts, exercising, running or cycling. It's noteworthy that they have an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning that you can workout in any weather without worry of water damage from rain or sweat.

ANC and ambient aware modes

It's impressive to see an affordable set of earbuds with active noise cancellation. I wouldn't claim the A9's active noise cancellation is world-class or anything near as effective as buds costing twice as much, but I could tell when it was on. It was more than adequate of dampening the sound of my mechanical keyboard as I typed, as well as lowering the noise from the fans on my desktop PC. Of course, if you play music while the ANC is on the world around you will fade away.

Ambient sound mode is also available and this turns on the four mics in total to be able to hear sounds around you or hear your own voice during calls. This works well enough but my voice sounded a little muffled. The mics do a decent job for voice calls and in general, callers never complained about the sound quality.

Switching from ANC to ambient mode is as simple as touching once on the touch control – excellent for individuals who wish to listen to music or podcasts while running while still being able to hear traffic or other hazards.

Controls

The control system is not configurable since there’s no companion app. This isn’t such a big deal and for the most part, the touch controls work well. I did find I would accidentally pause a track when repositioning them in my ears which was a little annoying but this is the same for most earphones. I also didn't like how when switching ANC modes, a voice says "noise-cancelling off," pausing music playback.

Sound quality

The A9s generate a mellow, deep, wide, and appealing sound. They generate a lot of deep bass, which I like, but it swamps and muddies the mids a little too much for my taste. Of course, lots of bass is desirable for certain genres of music so your mileage may vary. The sound signature is warm with highs that don’t provide a lot of clarity but are smooth.

The A9 support the SBC codec by default and AAC for a higher bit rate when enabled in the Bluetooth settings.

Verdict

For less than €60 the Enacfire A9 deliver a pleasing sound with an excellent battery life of up to 32 hours including the case. The ANC and awareness modes work well and are a genuine feature unlike some earphones in this price range. Overall, the Enacfire A9 are a full-featured earphone at an affordable price that makes them easy to recommend.

For more info Enacfire