Researchers hope to develop a Gaelic speaking voice assistant

Researchers hope to develop a Gaelic speaking voice assistant

The team is enlisting the support of the Gaelic community (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 15:13
Daniel Harkins, PA Scotland

University researchers are hoping to develop a Gaelic speaking voice assistant after using artificial intelligence to convert the language from audio to text.

A team of linguists and artificial intelligence specialists – led by the University of Edinburgh – developed software that can listen to spoken Gaelic and print it out as written text.

They hope to now upgrade the tech to produce a Gaelic version of Siri, Alexa, Google and other voice assistants which can listen and respond.

Using a neural network – AI that enables computers to process language in the same way that humans do – the researchers collected millions of spoken and written Gaelic words and trained a computer system to recognise how they were related.

Project leader Dr William Lamb, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Literatures, Languages and Cultures, said: “Ensuring that Gaelic has a place in the modern technological landscape is key for its survival.

“By enlisting the support and expertise of the Gaelic community, and giving back to them in this way, we hope to demonstrate that any minority language can thrive in the digital age.”

Also involved were the University of the Highlands and Islands and the Tobar an Dualchais/Kist o Riches project – an online record of Scotland’s oral heritage.

Read More

Life science companies creating light at end of the Covid tunnel

More in this section

Scammers Mobile health apps have ‘serious problems with privacy’ – study
Amazon to create 950 jobs Social networks need to do more to stop fake reviews, Amazon says
Magna Carta and Parliament exhibition Inventor Tim Berners-Lee puts original World Wide Web files up for auction
gaelicplace: scotland
Laptop stock

Companies around the world hit by brief internet outages

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices