Dyson Omni-glide does the trick but comes at a price

Over the last few years, I've used and evaluated a variety of vacuum cleaners, but the Omni-glide is the first Dyson I’ve tested. This compact cordless vacuum is ideal for hard floors and smaller homes and apartments although the hefty price tag and short battery life may turn some off.

Design

There’s no mistaking the Omni-glide for anything other than a Dyson. The styling of the is similar to regular Dyson vacuums in its shape and colours. It looks like a futuristic brush and that’s a good thing as it makes using the vacuum easy to hold and use.

The benefits of the compact form factor mean you can easily get to hard to reach places like under furniture or tight spaces like the crevices in your car with ease. The real beauty behind the Omni-glide design is how convenient it is for quick jobs around the house and as a result, I found myself using it more regularly than I do my main and larger vacuum.

The main head works great for most situations and thanks to tiny wheels it really does glide along the surface with incredible ease. It features Dysons first Omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head that glides in all directions – forwards, backwards, and even sideways. It floats across floors effortlessly, manoeuvres around obstacles and into tight spaces.

Seeing is believing and I wasn’t a believer until I saw it sweeping everything up from pet hairs to the small eco pellets that spilt out of the cat litter box.

The Omnidirectional Fluffy head works brilliantly on all kinds of dirt and somehow, I rarely had anything get wrapped around the rollers. If something does get wrapped, though, it's simple to dismantle the head and remove whatever is lodged there.

I found that 10 minutes a day on my main floors downstairs worked a charm to keep on top of my cleaning duties. Thanks to the weight and manoeuvrability, even my wooden stairs were a fast and painless chore to ensure pet hairs don’t gather in the corners of the steps.

The Combi-crevice tool is incredibly versatile and features a unique brush that can extend to the end of the tool or retract to a slimline format. This is ideal for small spaces such as cars or furniture crevices. I also found this a great tool for vacuuming dust inside my desktop PC as well as keyboard keys.

The worktop tool has a wide-open scoop for sucking up spilt flour, rice or sugar on a worktop. Of course, it can be used for all sorts of other tasks and like all the other tools, wand, brushes, filter and bin, it’s quick and easy to clean.

As a pet owner, the mini motorised tool is essential for cleaning hairs from cushions, furniture and fabric in general. It performs admirably and is especially useful for tiny chores like this when a larger, heavier vacuum would be more difficult to handle.

The longer I’ve had the Omni-glide, the more I’ve found uses for it.

Bin there

The Omni-glide bin is tiny at 0.2 litres, so it really isn’t designed for a deep cleaning session. However, as I previously stated, it is so simple to pick up and use on a regular basis that it has never been an issue for me. Also, the bin is so easy to empty thanks to a clever design that requires little effort to get all of the dirt out and into your bin. Simply press the button on the back of the bin to open it, turn the rotating catch to open the lid and then push and pull a couple of times to eject the dust and dirt.

Battery

The battery is long and detachable and so can be charged in or out of the unit. The charging adaptor can be mounted on a wall to allow the Omni-glide to be stored and charged for convenience. You can either stick the mount to the wall or use fixing screws and all the hardware required is supplied including a pencil to mark where you’ll need to drill the holes for the screws.

Charging time varied between 3-4 hours from flat to full. Unfortunately, there’s no real way to know how much charge is left in the battery so it’s best to leave it on the charger when not in use so you’re always ready to go.

Dyson claims up to 20 minutes of use but less than half that if you use the Max suction power.

Verdict

The Dyson Omni-glide is one of the most versatile and useful vacuums I’ve used to date. It does come with limitations including short battery life, it’s only good for hard floors, there are no lights on any of the heads and the €400 price tag. That all being said, the Omni-glide is one of my favourite tech gadgets this year so far. I love the ergonomics, ease of use and versatility it brings to keeping on top of what is otherwise a boring chore.

€400 from Dyson