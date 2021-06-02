Elon Musk tweet boosts 'Baby Shark' children's song 

Shares in the Seoul-based company that owns the second-largest stake in the song’s producer SmartStudy climbed as much as 10% to their highest level since May 7
Tesla and SpaceX Ceo, Elon Musk. File Picture

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 09:16
Abhishek Vishnoi and Shinhye Kang

Shares in Samsung Publishing - which is a shareholder in the producer of the "Baby Shark" viral YouTube song - rallied after Elon Musk tweeted about the children’s pop jingle.

The gains have helped the shares more than quadruple since the end of 2018 as the song became popular. Even a cryptocurrency named after the song was minted last month.

Mr Musk tweeted on early Wednesday morning that “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans,” with a video clip of the song attached. 

His tweet triggered a rally in Samsung Publishing’s shares, which, again, underscores the influence the billionaire co-founder of car firm Tesla commands on assets from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin to equities including the so-called meme stocks. 

- Bloomberg

