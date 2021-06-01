MTU targets Ireland's cybersecurity skills gap

The new initiative follows recent ransomware incident that has crippled the country's health system.
MTU targets Ireland's cybersecurity skills gap

Cyber Ireland cluster manager Dr Eoin Byrne, chairwoman of Cyber Security at Munster Technological University Professor Donna O’Shea, and Cyber Skills project manager MTU Jacqueline Kehoe at the launch of The Cyber Skills Project, a collaborative project led by MTU.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 14:45
Alan Healy

The Munster Technological University is leading a new collaborative project to address the critical skills shortage of cybersecurity professionals in Ireland.

Weeks after the country's health system was left crippled by a ransomware attack, MTU has officially launched The Cyber Skills Project with academic partners including Technological University Dublin, University of Limerick, University College Dublin, and the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative based in Virginia Tech in the US.

Three academic pathways have been developed with Dell Technologies and Mastercard that include certificates in Secure Network Operations, Secure Software Development, and Secure Software Architecture.

Chairwoman of Cyber Security at MTU and the project lead for the initiative, Professor Donna O’Shea, said cybersecurity professionals are a company’s best line of defence in a threat landscape that has become increasingly complex. 

"Therefore, it is vital to work together as academic institutions with the aim of keeping ahead of cybercriminals in a fast-changing technological environment," she said.

Cyber Ireland cluster manager Dr Eoin Byrne warned that there was no quick fix to addressing the skills shortages. 

A sustained long-term strategy is needed to develop homegrown cybersecurity talent in Ireland, which is the reason why the Cyber Skills project is so important nationally,” he said.

The Cyber Skills project is funded by the Higher Education Authority through its Human Capital Initiative. It is now accepting applications, and welcomes further engagement with industry. 

Read More

Q&A: What is ransomware and why do cyber criminals use it?

More in this section

Technology Stock Twitter experiment finds correcting misinformation makes problem worse
Technology Stock Twitter Blue subscription service listing appears online
Ireland's first air taxi service to begin trials in Shannon this year Ireland's first air taxi service to begin trials in Shannon this year
#hse cyberattackransomwaretechnologymtu
MTU targets Ireland's cybersecurity skills gap

Prices 66c/kg higher than 2020 but processors are walking a tight line

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices