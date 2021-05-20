Proscenic T21 air fryer is the smarter way to cook

Air fryers aren't new, but when you add some smart tech, I'm immediately interested. Unfortunately, I'm not a culinary expert, so reviewing the Proscenic T21 was no simple task. However, with the help of some friends, I was able to obtain a solid understanding of what this smart air fryer has to offer.

Design

The T21 is a little on the large side and takes up a fair amount of countertop space. You also have to factor in the hot air vent out the rear which needs a certain amount of space to breathe. You can’t just shove it in a corner or have anything that will get damaged by the warm air coming out through the vent.

It has a square shape with rounded corners and a flat top where you can safely place an object since it doesn’t get hot. The front features a large touch panel including eight preset icons that light up in blue.

You have full manual control over the temperature and time so there are no real limits to what you can cook. The only real limitation is the size of the cooking basket which is 5.5 litres.

The rapid hot air technology and eight cooking presets means you can fry, bake, grill and roast as needed, so in theory, no oil is required for healthier cooking using a single multi-functional device. In my limited experience, I found a little oil helps in a lot of the things I tried cooking in the T21, but you definitely require way less than more traditional methods.

Features

Two favourites I used a lot while testing was the keep warm function and heating up food that’s already cooked. I don’t like cooking or heating food in a microwave so I use a fan assisted oven for everything. The real advantage of the T21 is that it has many of the advantages of a microwave while still cooking and heating food more like a traditional oven.

Features like the pre-heat setting will heat the air fryer for 3-5 minutes before cooking starts. This is a simple but essential feature often overlooked but the T21 has it ‘baked’ into its cooking presets as well as menu items by default. There’s even a dedicated button for pre-heating.

Proscenic T21 cooking 5.5-litre basket.

It has a large 5.5-litre capacity, which Proscenic says is ideal for catering for families with the ability to cook up to seven portions at any one time. The basket is square in shape and big enough to fit a lot of food in it but not big enough to cook large pizzas in it. The food basket is made of light aluminium with a Teflon coating that is super easy to clean and fully detachable and dishwasher safe.

The basket fits into an outer basket with a handle that has to be clipped into place and secured with a slide-over switch to avoid accidental detachments. To detach the basket you have to slide the switch and press a button on the handle.

The smart air fryer

The T21 works brilliantly as an air fryer but it can also be used to bake, grill and roast. It also comes with a neat recipe book with great recipes to get you started but where it really shines is when you connect it to the Proscenic App via wifi which opens up a large variety of options and menu items.

Once connected you will see a menu with categories such as chicken, meat, dessert, vegetable and others. For example, if you choose roasted garlic and herb chicken you’ll get a full list of ingredients, cooking instructions and the option to start cooking or ‘make an appointment’.

The latter will basically allow you to set a turn-off and on time while the ‘start cooking’ will pre-heat to 193 degrees Celsius with a cooking time of 20 minutes. You can set a menu recipe to a favourites list too, which is really handy.

When the T21 is linked to your home wifi, you may adjust the temperature, cook time, select a preset, or just plan a turn-on time remotely. What’s more useful is the ability to start and monitor a cooking session using the app while at home. This means you can track progress and get an alert when the cooking is finished.

Unfortunately, you don’t get a remember to shake or turn food during the cooking process when required without any reminders from the app. This is something that could/should be added in a future update.

The T21 is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home. This allows you to use your voice to control the Proscenic air fryer.

Verdict

The Proscenic T21 air fryer is an intelligent air fryer that will keep any family pleased now and in the future. For the majority of cooking, re-heating, and grilling, I found it more convenient than using my main oven, especially for smaller servings. The app's extra features are good to have, but after my initial trial, I never utilised the Alexa skill. Of course, your results may differ.

Available now from Amazon £119 (€140)