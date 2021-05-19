Amazon introduces upgraded Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 smart displays

Amazon has introduced its newest generation of Echo Show devices — the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 with improved cameras and features.

“Customers love using Echo Show to stay in touch and in the past year have made nearly three times the number of video calls globally than the year prior,” said Eric Saarnio, vice president, Amazon Devices EU.

“With these new Echo Show devices, we focused on creating experiences that would add even more value to our customers — bringing a powerful camera and digital pan and zoom capabilities to the new Echo Show 8, upgrading the Echo Show 5 camera, and adding the ability to securely access the built-in camera to check in on home when you’re away.”

Echo Show 8

The new Echo Show 8 has a vibrant eight-inch HD screen with adaptive colour display; a powerful, 13MP camera with a built-in camera cover; a new octa-core processor; and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound.

The upgraded camera automatically pans and zooms while you’re on video calls, so everyone stays centred in the frame.

Just ask to make video calls via Alexa or create a group of up to seven family members and simply say, “Alexa, call my Family Group” to join a group call. This will work with apps like Skype but not Zoom calls, although that could come later in an update.

Echo Show 8 also helps put your memories on display. You can use Amazon Photos to turn your home screen into a digital frame. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you have unlimited, full-resolution cloud photo storage with Amazon Photos — and the adaptive colour display on Echo Show 8 makes your photos look great in any light.

Echo Show 5

With its compact, 5.5-inch display, Echo Show 5 fits easily in any room of your house; and with three colours to choose from — charcoal, glacier white, and the new deep sea blue — it seamlessly blends into your home décor.

Echo Show 5 has an upgraded HD camera with double the pixels, making it perfect for a quick video call or to drop-in on the kitchen to see if dinner is ready. You can also securely access the built-in camera on Echo Show through the Alexa app to check in on home if you’re out of town, or just to see if the dog is on the couch.

Built with privacy in mind

Echo Show devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. All new-generation devices also come with built-in covers for the camera.

Pricing and availability

Echo Show 8 from Amazon is available in charcoal and glacier white (€145.96) and Echo Show 5 from Amazon is available in charcoal, glacier white, and deep sea blue (€91.21). We focused on minimising the impact of our new Echo Show devices on the environment by using 100% post-consumer recycled fabric.