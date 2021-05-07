New Cork tech centre to detect Covid in Ireland's wastewater systems

Tech company DeepVerge is to rapidly expand its data and technology division Rinocloud in Cork adding 60 new jobs this year.

The company is creating a new artificial intelligence centre of excellence in the Moorepark Technology Centre in Fermoy. The facility includes laboratory and engineering production units for the real-time detection of multiple dangerous pathogens, including Covid-19 in water and wastewater systems. The new roles include positions for epidemiologists, physicists and data scientists.