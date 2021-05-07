New Cork tech centre to detect Covid in Ireland's wastewater systems

60 new jobs will be created at the European centre of excellence
New Cork tech centre to detect Covid in Ireland's wastewater systems

Rinocloud will open a new European AI centre of excellence in Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 14:27
Alan Healy

Tech company DeepVerge is to rapidly expand its data and technology division Rinocloud in Cork adding 60 new jobs this year.

The company is creating a new artificial intelligence centre of excellence in the Moorepark Technology Centre in Fermoy. The facility includes laboratory and engineering production units for the real-time detection of multiple dangerous pathogens, including Covid-19 in water and wastewater systems. The new roles include positions for epidemiologists, physicists and data scientists.

Water-based epidemiology examines wastewater for evidence of pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 and is an internationally recognised tool used by many governments’ to assess the rate of infection across populations in the community. 

Such systems have the ability to act as “early warning systems” detecting community spread, including symptomatic and asymptomatic community members. The Irish government recently announced their plan to begin testing wastewater to detect SARS-CoV-2 levels in the community.

Rinocloud's optofluidic rigs have been shown to detect water-based diseases in seconds. Current standard test results after sampling typically return in two to five days.

Gerry Brandon, DeepVerge CEO said: "For five years, Rinocloud has been a driving innovator in real-time detection of dangerous pathogens such as E.Coli, in drinking water through its’ RAWTest program, partly funded by the Environmental Protection Agency in Ireland."

"Following on from the recent MoU signed with China Resources and the York, UK, laboratories, this EU facility expands DeepVerge’s capability to design, produce and assemble instruments on two continents, playing a key role in Ireland, UK and Europe, detecting and monitoring current and future outbreaks of Covid-19.”

More in this section

Facebook’s Workplace platform reaches 7 million paid subscribers Facebook’s Workplace platform reaches 7 million paid subscribers
China Driverless Taxi Tech giant rolls out first driverless taxi service in China
Boost your party to the max with JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker Boost your party to the max with JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker
Technology Stock

Twitter introduces Tip Jar feature for sending money to other accounts

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices