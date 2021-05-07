New Cork tech centre to detect Covid in Ireland's wastewater systems

Tech company DeepVerge is to rapidly expand its data and technology division Rinocloud in Cork adding 60 new jobs this year.
The company is creating a new artificial intelligence centre of excellence in the Moorepark Technology Centre in Fermoy. The facility includes laboratory and engineering production units for the real-time detection of multiple dangerous pathogens, including Covid-19 in water and wastewater systems. The new roles include positions for epidemiologists, physicists and data scientists.
Water-based epidemiology examines wastewater for evidence of pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 and is an internationally recognised tool used by many governments’ to assess the rate of infection across populations in the community.
Such systems have the ability to act as “early warning systems” detecting community spread, including symptomatic and asymptomatic community members. The Irish government recently announced their plan to begin testing wastewater to detect SARS-CoV-2 levels in the community.
Rinocloud's optofluidic rigs have been shown to detect water-based diseases in seconds. Current standard test results after sampling typically return in two to five days.
Gerry Brandon, DeepVerge CEO said: "For five years, Rinocloud has been a driving innovator in real-time detection of dangerous pathogens such as E.Coli, in drinking water through its’ RAWTest program, partly funded by the Environmental Protection Agency in Ireland."
"Following on from the recent MoU signed with China Resources and the York, UK, laboratories, this EU facility expands DeepVerge’s capability to design, produce and assemble instruments on two continents, playing a key role in Ireland, UK and Europe, detecting and monitoring current and future outbreaks of Covid-19.”