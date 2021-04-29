EU’s Vestager set to accuse Apple of unfairly squeezing Spotify

Apple is set for another showdown with the European Union’s antitrust chief as she escalates an antitrust probe over its App Store, more than four years after she ordered the company to pay billions of dollars in back taxes to Ireland.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief, will speak at a press conference in Brussels today. She’s expected to explain why an EU investigation has found Apple abused its power over its App Store to unfairly squeeze music-streaming service Spotify.