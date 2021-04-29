Irish drone delivery startup raises €20m in new funding

Drone delivery company Manna has raised $25m (€20.6m) to expand its drone fleet’s operations, including the addition of delivery services for prescription medical supplies and an initial expansion into the US.

The Irish startup, which designs, builds and operates drones to deliver restaurant food, groceries and pharmacy goods in suburban areas, said it will use the funds to scale its fleet and begin delivering prescription medical supplies. Manna’s drones can make a delivery in less than three minutes and the company says a single employee can manage multiple drones to make about 20 drop-offs an hour.