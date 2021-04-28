Samsung ‘parks its tanks on Apple’s lawn’ with new laptop range

Samsung has unveiled a new laptop range designed to challenge Apple’s MacBook line-up, with one expert saying the firm is “parking its tanks” on Apple’s lawn.

The company has announced three new models – the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 – the latter coming with a 360-degree hinge so it can be opened out and also used as a tablet.

Each of the three computers will be available in a range of specifications, with prices ranging from €769 for the entry-level Galaxy Book, up to €1,759 for the top-end version of the Pro and Pro 360.

Both the Pro and Pro 360 will come in two screen size options – 13.6in (34.5cm) and 15.6in (39.6cm) – and all three will have high-end Super Amoled displays and premium Intel processors, and will run Windows 10.

The Pro 360 also comes with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus.

Samsung UK and Ireland’s vice president of sales, James Kitto, said the company wanted to address issues that exist with current laptops on the market.

“With the Galaxy Book Series, we have addressed some of the wider industry pain points associated with computers – including connectivity, battery and file-sharing – to give a truly mobile-first experience,” he said.

“Connecting seamlessly with our Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, we believe the Samsung Galaxy Book series will future-proof our customers as the UK gradually opens up – providing power, connectivity and portability in the new era of how we work and play.”

The Pro 360 can be opened out and used liked a tablet computer (Samsung/PA)

Ru Bhikha, tech expert at Uswitch.com, said the new devices are a bold statement for the Korean firm.

“Only a week after Apple’s first event of the year, Samsung is ‘parking its tanks’ on the iPhone-maker’s lawns with this latest Galaxy launch,” he said.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 – the moniker of choice for all tech companies’ laptops – is a hybrid computer that combines the best of tablet functionality with the power of a laptop.

“Its Windows 10 Home operating system will provide familiarity to laptop users, which should help attract customers – particularly those who are already invested in the Samsung eco-system.

“Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book Pro gives high-end laptops a run for their money, featuring the new 11th-generation Intel processors and rich Amoled screens.

“Samsung fans will be delighted to hear that the much-loved S Pen is also compatible with the Book Pro 360, giving them stylus control of the screen.

“With laptop-worthy power and the strength of the Samsung brand, the Galaxy Book Pro series has the potential to be a game-changer in the market, and it will be interesting to see how it sets about winning customers from the likes of Lenovo, HP and Dell.”