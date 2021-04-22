My Pollen Levels app a game-changer for allergy season

The weather is improving, the temperatures are up and the days are getting longer, but for those who suffer from pollen allergies, a new Airthings feature for its mobile app: My Pollen Levels could be a game-changer. Airthings users can now track live pollen levels in their surroundings or any location, and optimise the indoor air quality based on these insights.

With allergy season already under way, knowing when to ventilate, purify the air, or keep windows closed is essential to reduce allergy triggers and symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, scratchy throat, or even asthma.

The feature is available via the Airthings app but to use it you need to own one of the Airthings’ products, including View Plus and the Wave family of smart devices.

“By providing people with real-time pollen data in any location as well as regional trends with a map overview, we can help allergy sufferers manage their exposure and significantly improve their health,” says Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings.

“We’re excited to offer this feature to all customers of Airthings’ smart products and to empower them to breathe better.”

Allergy control starts at home

Airthings My Pollen Levels.

Understanding and controlling indoor air quality helps reduce allergy triggers and minimise their effects. But while ventilation is an important strategy to improve the air quality in the home, knowing when to ventilate or when to keep windows closed based on local pollen levels can be essential to keeping allergies at bay.

“Good indoor air is important for our health, wellbeing and performance, especially now that we’re all spending more time indoors,” said Kai Gustavsen, chief adviser of the Norwegian Asthma and Allergy Association (NAAF).

“Air quality sensors give you insight into your air quality and help you understand how small changes impact your health. Having current pollen data is a great addition to ensure the air in your home is as healthy as can be.”

Hyper-local, live data

The new feature is powered by BreezoMeter, a provider of environmental intelligence. BreezoMeter uses innovative pollen models and big data analysis to provide a continuous pollen index, based on the daily pollen forecast. By integrating numerous pollen data sources and models, BreezoMeter provides hyper-local data, empowering users with the most relevant pollen information to them.

“In the same way our global weather trends are becoming more unpredictable as a result of climate change, so too are pollen season start and end dates. To ensure that allergy sufferers aren’t caught off guard, we utilise multi-data sources and sophisticated AI,” says BreezoMeter’s Chief Scientist Dr. Gabriela Adler.

“By integrating BreezoMeter’s data into their mobile app, Airthings enables users with actionable pollen information that can be used for better indoor air decision-making and better control of allergy symptoms.”

For more information visit Airthings. Airthings has put together some handy tips to help combat the pollen season which can be viewed here.