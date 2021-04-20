Techfest to discuss business evolution after Covid

Three-day technology festival will include speakers from around the globe
TechFest committee chair William Dalton, Trendmicro, keynote speaker Caroline Dowling, director, Unicef and chairperson of it@Cork Gillian Bergin, Dell. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 17:59
Alan Healy

Nokia's former chief technology officer is amongst the keynote speakers at the it@cork TechFest event which takes place virtually next month.

The three-day technology festival will include speakers from around the globe, interactive panel discussions, technical workshops, and one-to-one networking opportunities. 

Marcus Weldon, former president of Bell Labs and former corporate CTO of Nokia; and Caroline Dowling, non-executive director at Unicef Ireland and former business group president at Flex will speak at the event.

Gillian Bergin, it@cork chairperson and senior consultant with Dell Technologies said: “The way we work and live has been transformed over the last year. The pandemic has forced us to rethink ourselves and our businesses."

"Business models have been reinvented and multi-year workforce transformation programmes have happened in days and months. When we exit this pandemic, that evolution will not stop. There is a new normal now. We need to always think about what’s next and how can we stay relevant?"

It@cork is one of Ireland’s most established and connected technology clusters representing over 220 companies in the South-West of Ireland.

Tickets for TechFest 2021, priced at €20 for it@cork members, €30 for non-members and free for students, are on sale now at bit.ly/TechFest21. Broadcaster Jonathan McCrea will MC the event.

