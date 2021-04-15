Tap into your creative side with Sony Xperia line-up

Smartphones are launched nearly every week and it seems like each new flagship is more of the same as brands try to one-up each other. Sony mobile seems to be bucking the trend a little with smartphones that appeal to a more niche audience. However, this isn’t to say that its Xperia line isn’t contemporary or up-to-date with the latest in hardware and features.

This week Sony launched Xperia phones with a special focus on photography, videography and features that content creators, in general, will love.

The new third-generation Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III pack speciality photographic features and introduce the world’s first variable smartphone telephoto lens paired with a dual-PD (phase detect) sensor and 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Some of the headline features include:

Real-time eye AF for humans and animals, newly equipped real-time tracking and fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses.

20fps burst mode with low light noise reduction powered by BIONZ X processor.

Brand new AI super-resolution zoom technology.

Updated photography pro feature — now equipped with ‘basic mode.’ World’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR 120Hz Refresh rate display crafted from Gorilla Glass Victus.

Evolved full-stage stereo speakers — now 40% louder than the previous model.

New and improved game enhancer features — including a new audio equaliser, an optimised V.C microphone and a high frame rate recording feature.

Addition of brand new 360 Spatial Sound — for an immersive audio experience.

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform.

Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger, in addition to a newly extended battery life of up to three years.

The Alpha crossover

Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III were co-developed with the engineers behind the Sony Alpha series cameras. Both models include fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses and real-time eye AF. And, in Xperia 5 III, you also get object tracking for more accurate shots of moving subjects in a wide variety of scenarios with a simple tap on the screen.

Both models offer continuous AF that performs AF / AE calculations 60 times per second — enabling users to shoot and store 20 shots (20fps) with high precision, accurate focus and optimised exposure.

Variable telephoto lens

A key feature for both models is a variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor that reaches up to a 105mm focal length. It does this by moving the lenses inside the camera module which can switch between either 70mm or 105mm. This offers excellent flexibility with 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm focal lengths for shooting a variety of compositions from landscapes, portraits or animals.

New photo features

The new AI super-resolution zoom uses Sony’s AI processing to restore detail and definition to images.

Like their older siblings, Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III feature the photography pro function. Developed in collaboration with professional photographers, it mirrors many of the manual controls available in Alpha series cameras including ISO, shutter speed, EV Indicator, RAW support plus a dedicated shutter button (with embossed finishing exclusively on the Xperia 1 III).

New for this year’s smartphones is the ‘basic bode’ feature in Photography Pro which enables fast access to a range of easy-to-use photography features including a touch shutter button, portrait orientation, artistic bokeh effect, panorama, and more.

Play to win

Although not strictly gamer phones the new Xperia handsets have the familiar 21:9 display with new and improved 120Hz Refresh rate displays and 240Hz motion blur reduction. The latter means the display updates at an incredible 240 times per second for blur-free, crystal clear performance. 240Hz touch scanning rate also ensures that the action happens exactly as intended and a crucial advantage over the competition.

Create movies like the professionals

Cinematography pro “powered by CineAlta” enables more choice for engaging, storytelling with dramatic slow-motion cinematography creation, all within a 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording feature which can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when set at 24fps.

It also records in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps. Eight different Look colour management pre-sets allow you to completely change the mood of your scenes, utilising different cinema styles.

New features within both models include a range of UI improvements designed specifically with moviemakers in mind. For instance, to help users control their workflow, they can easily check how much free memory is remaining and how much recording time is still available.

They can also easily check which parameters they used on a specific clip, in order to apply them to other projects. Each clip’s parameter details now include resolution, FPS, look, lens, stabiliser, WB, ISO, shutter angle/ speed, focus and audio level.

This is further complemented with the ability to review and organise footage with clip playback, allowing users to playback clips with a simple swipe on the phone’s display.

Availability

Sony Xperia 1 III will be available in frosted black and frosted purple, from early summer 2021. Sony Xperia 5 III will be available in black and green, from early summer 2021.