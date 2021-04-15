Microsoft launches devices aimed at remote workers

Laptops are now more popular than ever with many companies choosing them over desktops as employees continue to work from home. The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 retains design, details and materials from the previous-gen models.

Microsoft’s signature 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays come in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch models, with a choice of metal finishes in a variety of bold colours, including a new ice blue finish.

Surface Laptop 4 offers a built-in HD front-facing camera and a studio microphone array for an improved virtual work meeting. With the 201 pixel per inch, high-contrast touchscreen display, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, you’ll get a cinematic experience that immerses you in your favourite movies and shows from the comfort of anywhere.

Surface Laptop 4 offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics (Microsoft Surface Edition with 8 cores).

Starting from €929.00 Surface Laptop 4 is available to order today in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability in the coming weeks. Orders will begin shipping April 15.

Surface Headphones 2+ for business

One of the things I’ve used the most since working from home is a good set of headphones. Microsoft says their customers require audio products that reduce unwanted ambient noise, enable clear remote meeting participation, and provide high-fidelity sound for their entertainment. The new Surface Headphones 2+ are designed to meet these needs.

You get all the features from the existing Surface Headphones; 13 levels of active noise cancellation, innovative earcup dials, an advanced 8-microphone system for incredible voice clarity, 18.5 hours of music listening time or up to 15 hours of voice calling time.

Now certified for Microsoft Teams with the included dongle, Microsoft says the new Surface Headphones 2+ provides an even more robust meeting experience with on-ear Teams controls and improved remote calling.

Surface Headphones 2+ is priced at €329.99.

Microsoft Modern USB and wireless headsets

Certified for Microsoft Teams, the Microsoft Modern headsets are designed to enable greater focus and call privacy, especially in shared workspaces. Effortlessly join a meeting or answer a call with the dedicated Teams button, and always be in control with a physical mute button and LED mute indicator light that confirms your mute status.

Microsoft Modern USB and wireless headsets will start shipping in select markets this June, selling for €56.99 and €104.49 respectively.

Microsoft Modern USB-C speaker

Microsoft says the Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker will give you high-quality audio for meetings, calls and casual music listening. Designed with the same intuitive controls as our Modern USB Headset and certified for Microsoft Teams, the Modern USB-C Speaker helps you improve and manage your Microsoft Teams meeting experience with a powerful speaker driver, dual microphones and intuitive controls and indicators.

Plus, the compact design with integrated cord storage takes up minimal desk space, making it portable enough for wherever you work.

The Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker will start shipping this June, selling for €104.49

Webcam

The Microsoft Modern Webcam is designed to deliver high-quality, reliable video conferencing to enhance or add to your existing PC setup with an experience certified for Microsoft Teams. The Modern Webcam easily attaches to your monitor, laptop or tripod to provide exceptional 1080p video, HDR and a 78° field of view.

True Look ensures you look your best with auto white balance, auto light adjustment and facial retouch. And since you may not always want to be on camera, easily open and close the integrated privacy shutter with LED usage indicator and know you’re only sharing video when you want.

Microsoft Modern Webcam will start shipping this June, selling for €75.99.

Surface Duo

Surface Duo Available in Ireland now for business and enterprise customers only, Surface Duo brings together the power of Microsoft 365 experiences and the full ecosystem of Android mobile apps into one device, with two screens that you can take anywhere. Microsoft says it designed Surface Duo for people who want to get more done with the device in their pocket.

Microsoft’s internal research shows that three out of four people report struggling to complete complex tasks while away from their computer.

That’s because smartphones with a single screen aren’t designed for you to easily do multiple things at once — continually having to switch between apps to get even the most essential things done — breaking focus, breaking flow.

Just like using two monitors at your desk, having two distinct screens lets you open up two apps side-by-side, cross-reference information, and drag and drop to effortlessly move images, text and files between screens so you can get things done quicker.

Microsoft suggests that dual-screen devices not only help people complete complex tasks faster but also require less cognitive effort, making them universally preferred for productivity tasks.

Prices start from €1,599.