No more hide and seek with Dyson 'see and suck' V15

Dyson has recently unveiled a brand-new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners, with the V15 Detect. The engineers not only want to improve their vacuums cleaning power but are now using a new system to allow you to see more than you can with standard lights on the front of the vacuum head.

To detect hidden dust as small as 10 microns, and equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable scientific proof of what's been sucked up, Dyson says these new technologies redefine deep cleaning at home.

Developed by a team of 370 engineers globally, these latest vacuums use a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 230 air watts of suction and 5-stage filtration captures 99.99% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns for the most powerful deep clean.

Part of an all-new range of Dyson vacuums that cover the different cleaning needs of every household, these machines help create hygienic homes at a time when 60% of people are cleaning more than ever before.

Dyson V15 Decect with new laser detection technology.

“As engineers, our job is to solve daily problems, and the past 12 months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors,” explains James Dyson, chief engineer and founder.

“We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean.

"Our latest vacuums use adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.2mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor.

"We don’t think detection is enough, so we remove and meticulously size and count the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, displaying precisely the size and number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum.

"The Dyson V15 Detect is both powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance — scientific proof of a hygienic, cleaner home."

The Dyson V15 Detect will be available soon priced at €649.99. For more information on the launch date, see Dyson.ie