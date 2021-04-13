Bitche pleased Facebook has restored the town's page

Facebook France said an incorrect analysis by its algorithms resulted in the page's suspension. 
Bitche pleased Facebook has restored the town's page

A screengrab of a map of the French town Bitche. Facebook lifted the suspension today after multiple appeals.

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 16:08
Ciarán Sunderland

The French town of Bitche has had its Facebook page restored after the social media site mistakenly took it down.

Officials from the town say its name "seemed to suffer from a misinterpretation" and was taken down last month as it violated the website's terms.

In a statement the town's mayor, Benoit Kieffer, said the name may have been confused with a similarly spelled derogatory term in the English language. 

Yesterday Bitche's social media page was restored and the CEO of Facebook France apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Facebook France said an incorrect analysis by its algorithms resulted in the page's suspension. 

Officials in the small French town, with a population of 5,000 people in the Moselle region near the German border, regularly communicate with the public via social media. 

At one stage, the town set up another page, Mairie 57320, (Townhall 57320) while it campaigned for the restoration of its original Facebook page, Ville de Bitche. 

After nearly a month the town's page was eventually restored after multiple appeals. 

Now, Mr Kieffer has invited Mark Zuckerburg to visit the town which American soldiers, known as the Sons of Bitche, helped liberate during World War Two from Nazi Germany.

Previously, towns in the area with reference to 'Bitche' in their names have had their social media suspended while in the past, the local golf club, as well as the famed Citadel of Bitche, have had their Facebook pages removed too. 

Read More

Cork residents prepared for legal battle over €1bn electricity project

More in this section

Microsoft Nuance Microsoft buying speech recognition company Nuance in deal worth £11.6bn
Playing video games research More than half of children ‘want gaming on the school curriculum’
Facebook child sexual exploitation content Facebook's failure to apologise after data security breach criticised
facebookfrancesocial media
Technology Stock

Siri ‘lets slip date of next Apple event’

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices