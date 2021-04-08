Huawei Freebuds 4i pack a punch at a low price

One of my favourite wireless earbuds from last year is the Freebuds Pro and now Huawei has released a cheaper alternative with most of the same features.

Design

There’s no denying it, the Freebuds 4i inherit some of their design clues from the AirPods Pro, although I wouldn’t consider them clones. For one thing, the stem is longer and elliptical rather than round like the latter. The speaker’s head is slightly smaller than the AirPods Pro and I would suggest, has a better chance of fitting a broader range of ear sizes, especially those with smaller ear canals.

The Freebuds 4i come with extra ear tips but unlike standard tips, their elliptical shape makes for a good fit in the ear, although a little awkward to get onto the earbuds. This really isn’t a big deal but I prefer Apple’s more convenient snap-to-fit better.

Unlike Apple’s earbuds, which are only available in white, refreshingly, the Freebuds 4i come in ceramic white, carbon crystal black and honey red colours. Top marks to Huawei for coming up with such creative colour names.

The relatively petite case matches the buds in colour and glossy finish. Shaped like a pebble, the charging case has a flat area on the back where the hinge for the lid which closes with a satisfying snap. It opens nice and easy too and when you do, a single LED lights up on the front of the case.

The glossy finish on the earbuds look slick but makes it challenging to remove them from the case. The first time it took me a little while to remove them and I actually thought they were stuck. During my time of use, removing the buds has gotten easier due to muscle memory and technique. I’m not sure if the fit is too precise or the magnets holding them in is too strong but this is a bit of a design flaw as I can see people struggling to take them out of the case.

Touch Control

The Freebuds 4i have good controls that work consistently well. You can customise these too using the Huawei AI Life app. A double-tap can be set to play/pause, next/previous track or wake voice assistant. Touch and hold can turn on Noise control and toggle between noise cancelling on, off and awareness mode to let outside sounds in. Unfortunately, just like Apple AirPods Pro, there’s no control over the volume on the Freebuds 4i — instead, you have to use your phone.

ANC performance

The Huawei Freebuds 4i are one of the cheapest wireless earbuds to offer excellent ANC and sound quality. Essentially, a good seal helps here to provide excellent passive noise isolation or at least that’s been my experience. The ANC works incredibly well to reduce most external sounds to allow you to enjoy listening to music or podcasts without outside distractions.

Call quality

The combination of long stems and good quality mics make call quality crystal clear. Callers said they could hear me without distortion and I found the same on my end. However, even with awareness mode on, I found I wasn’t able to hear my own voice as clearly as I would on AirPods Pro. Considering the price difference this isn’t a deal-breaker

Sound quality

Huawei says the Freebuds 4i adopt the “PEEK+PU” polymer composite diaphragm which is flexible and powerful, providing high sensitivity and rich dynamic response, allowing users to hear more details in their music. I would describe the 4i’s sound signature as bright with crisp and clean details. The soundstage isn’t as expansive as the Huawei Freebuds Pro nor is the bass as strong but it still manages a punchy bass with decent instrument separation and vocals are never muddy as I’ve found on some similarly priced earphones.

Overall sound quality is excellent and well balanced although I did find the mid-tones got lost in the music at times in more complex tracks. That being said, I don’t think the majority of listenings will be disappointed in how the Freebuds 4i perform and especially for their asking price.

Battery life

Battery performance is excellent with up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge on the buds with this extended up to 22 hours in total when you factor in the charging case. Of course, it goes without saying that with ANC enabled and higher volumes, battery life will be less than advertised.

Charging is only available via the USB-C port on the case with no option to charge them wirelessly. Again, not a big deal when you take the price into account. A bonus is that a mere ten minutes of charging should provide up to four hours of playback.

Something I’ve noticed with older Huawei buds is that if you don’t use them for a while, the battery will drain. This isn’t the case with the Freebuds Pro but is with the Freebuds 4i.

Huawei Music

Exclusive to FreeBuds 4i customers, Huawei Music is offering a six-months free membership to new Music users to allow them to listen to old favourites, discover fresh new artists and create the perfect playlist for every mood. For those that want to test the HuaweiFreeBuds 4i battery, Huawei Music has created a playlist of 100 songs for music fans to enjoy.

This is a fantastic offer and Huawei Music is a feature-rich streaming service that as good if not better than some of the other major streaming services out there. However, to avail of the service, you’ll need a Huawei smartphone.

Connectivity

Just like Apple, Samsung, Oppo and others, the Freebuds 4i have a proprietary connection with Huawei smartphones using EMUI 10.0 or above. Connect them to the P40 Pro like I did for the first time and you’ll see an animation pop up asking you if you want to connect. After the initial pairing, each time I open the case near the P40 Pro I get the same animation showing me the charge level on both earbuds and charging case.

They will connect to any Bluetooth device and I used them on several phones including the iPhone.

Verdict

The Freebuds 4i are exceptional for the price offering a compact case with excellent battery life. They have a broad sound signature that will suit the majority of musical genres and offer stellar ANC performance making them an easy recommendation for most users.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i are available now at €79 Huawei