Sky Q update adds features and makes voice control easier

Sky Q customers are currently receiving an update to their hardware that will enhance and broaden features. Updates include the Disney+ app with a new voice search integration which will make it easier for users to find the content they want to watch. There’s also new content rows being added to the Sky Go app to further enhance the viewing experience.
The new update will roll out over the next month, movies and series from Disney+ will begin to appear in broader voice and text searches on Sky Q. Simply search for Disney+ exclusives, such as Disney and Pixar’s Soul, or TV mega-hits like Marvel’sand Star Wars’ using your Sky Q voice remote to land on a dedicated Show Centre, your go-to for every available episode in one place. By just using your voice, you will be able to search for your favourite entertainment from Disney+ alongside the best of Sky, making it easier to find the content you love on Sky Q, without even having to search in the app.
The new ‘Continue Watching’ rail means picking up where you left off has never been simpler, and the introduction of ‘Sky Channels’ and ‘Browse by Category’ rails makes for an easier and more seamless experience for those who watch anywhere. The recent rollout of Sky Go as a widget on iOS means you can also get to your favourite content quickly and easily, without searching through your home screen.
As part of Sky’s commitment to making the TV experience even easier, Sky’s latest voice innovations make the service even more accessible for customers. With its new accessibility feature, Voice Guidance, Sky has created a more intuitive voice experience which will make navigating Sky Q’s TV guide, menus, Show Centres, collections, and on-screen messages much easier for customers with visual impairments.
As Sky Q continues to add more voice destination pages, there are now more ways to use voice search to get to your favourite entertainment.
You can find personalised recommendations with the recently improved “what should I watch?” voice command, showcasing the very best TV in one place, tailored to you based on everything you’ve watched and what’s trending from Sky, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ but still no Apple TV+.
Looking for new home workouts? Try saying “Let's Get Physical” to discover the latest fitness content from Spotify, Sky, YouTube, Fiit and more.
Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “Today marks another big moment for Sky Q as we roll out exciting new voice features. Integrating Disney+ into voice search means it's now much easier to find more of what you love and adding voice guidance to our strong accessibility offering helps to create an even better experience for all Sky Q customers.”
To find out more about Sky Q and to begin your journey from just €30 a month, on a 12-month contract, head to Sky Ireland