Sky Q update adds features and makes voice control easier

Sky Q customers are currently receiving an update to their hardware that will enhance and broaden features. Updates include the Disney+ app with a new voice search integration which will make it easier for users to find the content they want to watch. There’s also new content rows being added to the Sky Go app to further enhance the viewing experience.

The new update will roll out over the next month, movies and series from Disney+ will begin to appear in broader voice and text searches on Sky Q. Simply search for Disney+ exclusives, such as Disney and Pixar’s Soul, or TV mega-hits like Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Star Wars’ The Mandalorian using your Sky Q voice remote to land on a dedicated Show Centre, your go-to for every available episode in one place. By just using your voice, you will be able to search for your favourite entertainment from Disney+ alongside the best of Sky, making it easier to find the content you love on Sky Q, without even having to search in the app.