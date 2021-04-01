High fashion meets high tech with the latest audio sunglasses

It’s coming into that time of year again when we’re able to get out more and enjoy the sun when it decides to make an appearance. Fauna is a designer audio eyewear brand that creates fashionable eyewear and I’ve been testing their latest sunglasses.

Design

The Fauna Spiro Transparent Brown sunglasses are contemporary, stylish and look like normal sunglasses, albeit with slightly thicker side frames. The Spiro have high-quality Italian acetate frames with adjustable temple lengths, a standard in the eyewear industry and optimal for fit and wearing comfort.

I love that there are no buttons or open changing ports to scream ‘tech gadget.’ The charging connectors are covered when the glasses are unfolded and the speaker grilles on each frame are tiny.

The Spiro sunglasses come with graduated tinted lenses which can be changed for prescription or other lens types but this will require a trip to the opticians. Inside the retail box, you’ll find a leaflet with instructions for opticians.

The lenses are Carl Zeiss Vision and provide 100% protection from UVA and UVB.

I would have preferred darker polarised glass lenses on those really sunny days but in our Irish climate, perhaps the stock Spiro lenses are more practical.

The Spiro sunglasses are transparent apart from the black piece in the middle of the frames where the electronics are housed including speakers, mics and touch-sensitive areas. The two mics are located on the right frame - one on the outside and the other underneath.

The sunglasses come with a practical storage case with an uninspired design. It’s a little bulky and heavy but feels really solid. It is easy to open and has a USB-C port with four status LED lights beside it. The glasses fit into the moulded inlay of the case perfectly and each side has six pogo pins for charging.

Out and about

The Fauna Spiro feel really light and comfortable weighing in at only 50 grames. The fit is also good and I never felt like they would fall off regardless of what I was doing. The only downside is the case is a little too bulky to fit in a trousers pocket forcing you to carry it in a rucksack or bag.

One of the best features when wearing these out and about is that they don’t look like audio glasses and I didn’t get funny looks from anyone.

Sound quality

The speakers are located on the top side of the frames, near your ears. This means they don’t point towards your ears and as a result, it’s impossible to get exceptional sound quality. That being said, the tiny speakers produce excellent clarity, not a lot of bass but decent volume levels, which good. Where it’s not so good is indoors in a quiet environment with others in ear-shot of you where they can clearly hear what you’re listening to.

Where I really loved using them is when out for a walk where I can hear the birds chirping or the person beside me asking me a question. They’re also excellent for cycling or running and I had no issues with wind noise.

These are not ideal if you really want to tune out and listen to your music in a nosy environment as external sounds will drown out what you’re listening to.

Battery life

Battery life is pretty average but I never ran out of juice on any given day during my time of testing. Of course, your mileage may vary based on volume and how many hours of continuous use you put them through. I never had listening sessions longer than a couple of hours before I put them back in the case where they charge again.

The battery provides up to four hours of playtime including music, voice assistant and phone calls. With a 100mAh battery in the glasses and a 1300mAh battery in the charging case which can re-charge the glass up to five times. Once the battery is running low, the glasses charging time and charging case charging time is both 2 hours.

Connectivity

The sunglasses connect to any smartphone via Bluetooth and I had unexpected difficulties trying to connect them for the first time. However, once I read the manual and used a ‘force pair’ option, I never had any further connectivity issues.

Take control

The controls work well on both frames touch-pads. On the left frame, a double-tap will pause/play or accept/end a call while swiping back and forth along the frame will change the volume. Double-tapping on the right frame will wake your voice assistant.

There’s no wear detection so they won’t pause when you take them off although they will go into sleep mode soon after.

Verdict

Initial Bluetooth issues aside, I really enjoyed using the Fauna Spiro sunglasses. They look really good and sound excellent as long as you don’t expect earphone quality sound.

Available now €249 directly from Fauna