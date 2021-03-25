Study sees subjects deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Irish pharmaceutical research company Open Orphan has announced an update in the world's first Covid-19 characterisation study where subjects were deliberately exposed to the virus.

The study was carried out by Open Orphan's subsidiary hVIVO in London this month.

The company said the first three volunteers have now successfully completed the quarantine phase of their study participation with no safety concerns presented and have been discharged from the unit. The study will now progress to the next group of volunteers.

The study uses the human challenge model and differs from standard vaccine clinical trials where volunteers are exposed to viruses naturally. The human challenge model can provide a more efficient and faster way to develop vaccines as fewer volunteers are required.

The virus study will see up to 90 volunteers, between the ages of 18 and 30, exposed to low doses of Covid to find out how much of the virus leads to infection.

The study is funded by the UK government; Imperial College London is the clinical study sponsor.

The chief scientific officer at hVIVO, Dr Andrew Catchpole, said: "We are pleased to announce that the first three volunteers in this world's first study have now successfully completed the quarantine phase.

"These volunteers will continue to be monitored post-study for up to one year.

"Throughout their stay at the Royal Free Hospital in London, the volunteers are closely monitored by our highly trained team of clinicians."

Dr Chris Chiu, chief investigator and reader in infectious disease at Imperial College London, said: "We're pleased to confirm the first group of three healthy volunteers has now successfully completed the first stage of the trial, with no unexpected issues.

"The volunteers are in good health. It would be premature to discuss further details at this early stage."