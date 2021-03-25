Coffee machines and laptops top list of essentials working from home this year

Many of us are still working from home as we pass the first-year mark. When this pandemic first forced us to stay at home, I thought it would only last a couple of weeks but as weeks turned into months and months into a year, we’ve had to adapt and change our routine.

The two things I missed the most from the office is a decent cup of coffee and a proper chair. I’ve spent the last six months upgrading my home office with equipment, including a good chair and coffee machine, but also the basics such as a good desk, shelves, and upgraded broadband and network equipment.

An interesting survey conducted by Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse revealed 53% of people would like a mix of working from home and time in the office, while just 18% want to go back to the office full time.

Like me, many people were thrust into a new world of working from home with little more than their laptop to create a work setting. It comes as no surprise then that 79% of people have upgraded their workstations during that time with chairs, coffee machines, and new laptops being top of the list.

While 57% of people missed having a printer at home, it was the coffee machine that came up trumps as most people’s must-have item for working from home. This is also reflected in the market growth for coffee machines which has increased by 70% in the past 12 months.

Consumer trends across the board have reflected a shift in work and home life in the past 12 months. Currys PC World has seen an increase in the purchasing of headphones (40% YOY), smart fitness (60% YOY) as well as small screen purchases (40% YOY) with many people using smaller TVs as additional monitors for work with the option to use for entertainment when they return to the office.

Speaking about these changes, head of electricals at Currys PC World Ireland, Jaimie Cantwell said: “The last 12 months have seen some significant changes to consumer shopping trends, a lot of which we believe are here to stay.

"The more time we spend at home, the more inclined we are to improve the environment around us or make up for lost experiences. Naturally, this has translated into the shopping habits of consumers.

"Some of the key trends we’ve noticed have centred around upgrading technology at home, in particular products relating to the home office from printers to laptops as well as enhancing entertainment options, investing in more premium products and a big move towards smart fitness from watches to headphones.”