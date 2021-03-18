Samsung rolls out its A-game with latest Galaxy phones

The Galaxy A52 5G and A72 were unveiled this week by Samsung which says they want to make powerful innovation accessible to everyone.

Samsung used the word ‘awesome’ a ton during the press briefing to describe their new Galaxy A Series which they say, “let you communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera, immerse yourself in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Samsung Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery”.

“At Samsung, we strive to provide our customers with innovative, industry-leading products at all price points, which is why we are delighted to launch the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 as stellar additions to our smartphone portfolio,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President for Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland.

“The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G offers cutting-edge features, including a vivid and smoother display, long-lasting battery and cameras designed to keep up with the demands of content creators. All this is powered by 5G, putting innovation in the hands of the next generation."

Cameras

The new cameras feature some impressive features for a mid-range handset including the ability to convert 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap. Scene optimiser uses AI to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes, and pets.

Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, OIS (optical image stabilisation) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. No need to miss an important moment anymore because of low lighting. Night mode uses multi-frame processing, resulting in a bright and crisp image even in the dark.

New AMOLED screens

The new A52 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside thanks to an increased 800nits luminance.

Additional features

The new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating.

Capture, create and stream without slowing down with a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is equipped with the Samsung Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and external memory up to 1TB. You also get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A72, packing a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a smooth scrolling experience with a 90Hz refresh rate.

With the Samsung Galaxy A72, enjoy a versatile quad-camera array with 64MP high-resolution, complete with 4K Video Snap so you can turn special moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images. What’s more, ensure total peace of mind with water and dust resistance with an IP67 rating.

Availability and pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is widely available to buy now from Samsung Ireland eStore, Vodafone, Three Ireland, Eir, CPW, Virgin, Tesco Mobile and Electrical channels, available in awesome violet, awesome blue, awesome black, and awesome white on the Samsung Ireland eStore, Awesome violet in Three and awesome black in all other retailers.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G RRP: €439; Samsung Galaxy A72 is available to buy now Samsung Ireland eStore, available in awesome violet, awesome blue, awesome black, and awesome white.

Samsung Galaxy A72 RRP: €459