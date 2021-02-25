All the right moves as Wind Mobility scoots into Ireland

The recent news that Ireland is finally getting its act together with new legislation to regulate the use of e-scooters and e-bikes has come at a great time. The Government has given the approval to draft new legislation for a new vehicle category — powered personal transporters — which will be legal to use in public but within a new safety framework.

A Germany company Wind has launched its Irish operation with a promise to offer the safest and most sustainable sharing scheme at an affordable rate for Irish users. A Dublin-based e-scooter startup Zipp Mobility, which already has 450 e-scooters in the UK launched here in January, so the competition is already hotting up.

The Berlin-headquartered company operates a fleet of tens of thousands of e-scooters in major cities including Oslo, Rome, Seoul and Tel Aviv, as well as large urban centres around the world.

Wind says it’s the only operator in the world that builds its own e-scooters, a crucial factor that allows the company to adapt to local market conditions and innovate for maximum safety, stability and sustainability.

Wind will be the only e-scooter operator in Ireland that offers an integrated helmet for rider protection and the longest-lasting swappable battery for a truly sustainable solution.

“We’re so pleased to be setting up in Ireland as it’s a market we’ve been looking at for some time,” said Catriona Meehan, head of policy at Wind Mobility.

Legalisation of e-scooters will bring Ireland up to speed with most other EU countries.

"We commend Minister Ryan and all other stakeholders for persevering and getting the legislation to this stage."

Wind e-scooters not only offer an integrated helmet but also integrated hand sanitisers for maximum protection during the Covid-19 pandemic, while wider tyres and heavier base ensure optimal stability — vital for Ireland’s diverse road surfaces and unpredictable climate.

“Cities like Dublin and Cork are tailor-made for e-scooter riding and sharing,” Ms Meehan said. “Both cities experience a high level of traffic congestion with associated air and noise pollution, two important urban issues that e-scooters can immediately alleviate while contributing to a more sustainable environment.

“We look forward to offering our mobility solution to Dublin and Cork initially once the regulation has passed, with hopefully other Irish cities and towns to follow,” Meehan said.

As Ireland edges towards recovery after 12 months of Covid-19 restrictions, Wind says it will offer special discounts for healthcare personnel and other key workers to allow our everyday heroes to get to work safely with a mode of transport that allows for social distancing.