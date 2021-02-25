Huawei's first venture into over-ear headphones

In a world where taking a flight is about as likely as Ireland winning the six nations this year, ANC headphones feel like a bit of a luxury. I bought my first ANC headphones back in the day travel — I just hated the drone of jet engines and turning up the volume didn’t make for a good alternative to proper noise-cancelling cans.

During my work from home life, wearing ANC headphones isn’t such a great idea as it’s easy to miss the doorbell and I hate it when someone taps you on the shoulder frightening the living daylights out of you because they couldn’t get your attention any other way.

All that being said, there are still lots of great uses for ANC headphone past the daily commute or occasional flight. I still love being able to block out the sounds around me and just enjoy listening to my favourite tunes.

Huawei is well-known for its exceptional smartphones but also produce excellent audio products and accessories including the FreeBuds Studio, which I’ve been testing for the last few weeks.

Design

FreeBuds Studios are some of the best looking headphones I’ve used. Everything about these headphones says quality from the premium materials, robust build and attention to detail.

They’re available in gold or black, sporting aluminium earcups with a matte finish. The headband has super-soft padding on the inside and hard plastic on the outside. The earcups use soft comfy padding which is large enough to comfortably fit my average-sized ears without them feeling squashed.

The ear cups connect to the headband with a round metal tube that looks like a hydraulic piston and has the right amount of tension. These provide a long range of travel to fit any size of head.

The headband was tight enough to feel secure on my head but not so much pressure that it was painful. This, along with reasonably lightweight materials make for a comfortable fit for long listening sessions.

The earcups can rotate around 170-degrees but can’t turn/fold in much to make them more compact for storing.

The supplied case is stylish and although my review unit was the gold model, the case was in black which is preferable to a lighter colour that would be hard to keep clean. It has a moulded inlay to perfectly fit the headphones and a solid external hardshell exterior. There’s even a small compartment on the inside with a magnetic flap to keep the supplied USB-C cable safe. Interestingly, there’s no 3.5mm jack, so you can only use Bluetooth to connect the FreeBuds Studio to your devices.

Controls

I’m a fan of physical controls on headphones but FreeBuds Studios have a combination of touch gestures and buttons. On the left earcup is an ANC button that by default toggles between ANC, ANC off and awareness mode. On the right is a Bluetooth and Power button and you can click or swipe on the right earpad for touch controls. Double tap for play/pause, answer/end call, touch and hold to reject a call or wake the voice assistant and swipe forwards/back to skip a track.

Using the AI Life app, which is only available via the Huawei App Gallery, you can choose to turn off one of the ANC options so that you only have to toggle between two modes. You can turn on/off smart wear detection, turn off touch controls and update the firmware.

You also get ANC options in the app; Dynamic, which automatically adjusts noise cancelling based on your surroundings; Cosy, General and Ultra for maximum noise cancellation. The latter does block out the most sound but if you use it in a quiet environment, you will hear a hiss (white noise). The default setting is Dynamic and I left it on this, so if you don’t bother with the app, you won’t be missing out on too much.

Battery performance

Huawei claims up to 24 hours of playback with ANC turned off. I found I was able to get through a week of medium use on a single charge. Speaking of charging, ten minutes will give you up to five hours of playback with ANC off and a full charge takes 60 minutes.

Active noise cancellation

Thanks to Huawei’s Tee Audio Tube (TAT) structure, which links inner ear space with the front and back sound cavity, I didn’t feel the pressure you get from some headphones when you turn ANC on.

The awareness mode works by turning on the six external mics, to allow you to hear sounds around you. With it on, it almost sounds as natural as if you were not wearing them. This mode is ideal for busy streets, being able to hear people around you or take a voice call where you need to hear yourself speak.

ANC mode is excellent at blocking out low bass tones like PC fan noises and jet engine sounds, which I had to simulate, however, you will still hear voices and higher tones with no music playing.

Sound quality

For their first attempt at over-ear headphones, Huawei has knocked it out of the park. The FreeBuds Studio are not as the name suggest, studio-quality headphones but this isn’t a bad thing. The sound signature isn’t as flat as some audiophiles would like but for most of use, the listening experience is enjoyable across a broad range of musical tastes.

The overall sound is nicely balanced with a distinct but not thumping bass. The mids are warm and clean while the highs are clear and crips, perhaps not as detailed as I’d like but they don’t get irritating at high volumes either.

Max volume won’t blow the ears off you, not that I’d suggest listening at the highest volume and the sound doesn’t get distorted either. I did notice the sound was a little more energetic with ANC turned off but only by a small margin.

The FreeBuds Studios sounded good on lossless music services like Spotify but I could see an improvement in audio fidelity while using high-resolution music streams on Qobuz.

Watching movies or TV shows is excellent with a wide stereo soundstage for an immersive experience. However, while watching action movies, I would have liked a little more bass.

Bluetooth features

Those who like to use headphones to watch movies on their phone, laptop or tablet will enjoy the benefits of Bluetooth 5.2 for low latency. I didn’t hear any delay between video and sound.

The FreeBuds Studio also supports being connected to two devices at once. I love this because if you’re watching a movie and you can still answer a phone call without having to take the headphones off.

Verdict

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio offer a stylish set of headphones with high-end features at a price much lower than comparable offerings from Sony, Bose and others. Call quality is clean and clear, something other headphones struggle to do well.

Currys.ie €309