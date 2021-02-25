Proscenic 850T robot vacuum cleans up at a good price

Robot vacuum cleaners have so many benefits but can be prohibitively expensive. I’ve tested quite a few in the last couple of years but the 850T from Proscenic packs a lot of high-end features into an attractively priced package.

Design

The 850T has a low profile with a circular shape and a glossy black plastic finish. There are no buttons on the top although there is an on/off rocker switch under the unit. On top of the robot are wifi and power touch buttons that light up in different colours depending on the current task or operation.

The 850T has a mapping feature but it doesn’t use a laser to achieve this so no spinning sensor on top. As a result, it isn’t as tall as robot vacuums with a laser turret. In practical use, this allows the 805T travel under couches and other furniture with a clearance height greater than 8.3cm.

The base has swivel-wheel side brushes that collect dust and dirt into the centre. This is then swept and sucked up by the rolling brush under the belly of the 850T. All of the dust, dirt and pet hairs are collected in a 500 ml bin. The 850T also comes with a second bin that features a removable mop, a water tank and a bin compartment.

The 850T has two large, spring-loaded wheels and a third wheel upfront which can rotate a full 360-degrees. The two large wheels drive the robot and with a combination of speed and ability to drive forward and back allow it to manoeuvre in any direction.

The motors driving the two wheels are powerful enough to climb over carpets and door saddles as long as they’re not higher than 1.5cm.

The charging dock is a simple affair with two large metal contacts. This has rubber feet but really needs to be positioned up against a wall to stop it from moving around when the vacuum comes back to the dock for charging.

What’s in the box

The Proscenic 850T comes complete with magnetic boundary strips (to create no-go boundaries), a remote control (two AAA batteries included), charging base, 3-pin adapter, water tank, two reusable mopping cloths, cleaning tool, two washable HEPA filters and two spare side brushes.

Remote control or app

The supplied remote is all you need to operate the 850T and comes in handy for those occasions where you just want a quick clean or need to quickly clean a particular spot on the floor. It has a small display which is a nice bonus and makes using it a little easier. You can set specific cleaning times, change the suction power or start/pause/stop a cleaning session.

You can also download the free ProscenicHome app which has all the same controls along with more advanced options and works on iOS and Android devices. The app provides a lot more information including the remaining battery capacity and a virtual map of where the robot has cleaned. Unfortunately, it can’t save this cleaning map or allow you to create no-go areas on the map like you can with other laser-based robot cleaners.

To protect areas I didn’t want the 850T to go, I used the magnetic strips which work well but are not as clean or convenient as a virtual solution. The app also records each cleaning session which includes the size of the area cleaned, along with the time and date. The 850T uses this information to estimate the time for maintenance of certain parts and replacement of consumables.

You can schedule auto or edge cleaning for specific times and days of the week. You can also use the app to work with Alexa enabled devices for voice control. This does work but I found using the app or remote control more convenient.

Features

The Proscenic 850T has an impressive 3000 pa of suction power. This is the most powerful robot vacuum cleaner I’ve tested, actually double the power of some. Even at full power, the 850T isn’t overly noisy but you can use the lowest power setting for minimal noise.

The ability to mop or clean hard floors is brilliant. This works well on floors that only need a quick clean but a traditional mop is still the best option for a deep clean.

The mapping option isn’t particularly feature-rich but does mean the 850T can quickly clean a floor space much quicker than a standard bump and go robot vacuum.

Like all robot cleaners, you have to make sure your floor is clear of socks, small plastic bags and other objects that could get caught in the roller brush and stop it in its tracks. The app will tell you that the robot has paused cleaning and why but if you’re not in the house at the time it won’t get finished until you come home and sort it.

Battery life

The Proscenic 850T has a 2,600 mAh for up to two hours of cleaning at the lowest setting. You can set it to recharge automatically and a full charge can take up to three hours to complete.

Verdict

The Proscenic 850T offers a lot of features for a relatively low price point. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of more expensive models but does all the basics well. Fast cleaning, a good remote and a mopping feature make it easy to recommend.

www.geekbuying.com €251.99