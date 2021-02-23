New VR system coming to PlayStation 5, says Sony

A new virtual reality system is to be launched for the PlayStation 5, maker Sony has confirmed.

The gaming giant said a new VR headset that is currently in development will offer the “ultimate entertainment experience, with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity”.

Sony released its first PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset in 2016, with the headset connecting to a PlayStation 4 console to enable users to play games.

The current PSVR headset is compatible with the new PS5, which was released late last year, but Sony said it wants to offer a next-generation VR system to go with its newest console.

“We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation,” said spokesman Hideaki Nishino said.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PSVR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input.

“It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify set-up and improve ease of use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”

The new system will also include a new “VR controller”, which Sony said will incorporate some key features of the DualSense wireless controller used with the PS5 console.

PSVR has been a success for Sony since its launch, having sold more than five million units as of the beginning of 2020.

Sony confirmed that the new device remains in the development stage and as a result has not yet confirmed a release date.

“There’s still a lot of development under way for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021,” Mr Nishino said. “But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality.

“With both PlayStation VR and the next-generation VR system we’re building, our commitment to virtual reality as a medium for games is stronger than ever. We look forward to sharing more details in the future.”