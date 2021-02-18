Amazon Stick-ing it to the competition with 4K streaming media player

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the third version of Amazon’s media streaming dongle and features 4K at 60fps, Dolby Atmos and HDR support.

Design

There isn’t much to the design of the Stick which plugs directly into your HDMI port on a TV or monitor. It also comes with a short male-to-female HDMI extender cable for ease of installation and a boost to WiFi and remote controller range.

Setup only takes minutes if you already have an Amazon account and if you don’t you’ll have to set up one. The little stick needs power and comes supplied with a power adaptor that plugs into the side of the dongle via a micro-USB port.

At your service

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.

As you’d expect, the Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by Alexa via the supplied remote, which makes finding content a lot easier. Of course, you can also use the remote to ask Alexa to control your smart home devices, play a particular movie or find music on Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music but there’s no easy way to stream from other services like Apple Music or Qobuz.

There are hundreds of apps available on the Fire TV service and you can sideload others that are not available on the Amazon Apps store. However, most of the popular services are easily available including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube and even TG4. Strangely, there’s no RTE or Virgin Media player currently. I tried using the built-in web browser Silk with little success since the RTE Player said it was an unsupported browser.

There are a lot of obscure and free streaming services here too as well as more popular ones like TED Talks and Bloomberg.

Features

The Fire Stick TV 4K also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos as longs as you have a TV and sound system that supports them. All audio and video are sent through the HDMI since there are no other ports. You can use the built-in Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to speakers including Amazon’s own Echo speakers for a truly wireless setup. This worked well with any of the speakers I used and I didn’t have any lip-sync issues.

You can also play games on the Fire Stick and even use game controllers which connect using Bluetooth. And if you back up your photos to Amazon Photos, you can choose one of your photo albums to be a screen saver on your TV. Prime members get unlimited high-resolution backup of their photos and you’ll get to see them in full 4K glory.

Remote

There’s a mic button on top which you press and hold for Alexa. While in an app like Netflix or Amazon Video you can ask Alexa to find a show/movie or a particular actor in a movie or TV show - super convenient. The remote can be used to change the TV or soundbar volume which is really handy.

User Interface

The Fire TV Stick 4K is fast and intuitively and easy to navigate. Once you’ve set up your streaming apps and logged into them, you’ll find suggestions for TV shows and movies across all the services and apps. Unfortunately, this mostly displays Prime shows and movies as well as Amazon movies you can buy or rent. This is disappointing especially considering all the other services available on the platform.

Verdict

The Fire TV Stick 4K is incredibly versatile, offers a broad range of services and comes with a useful and easy to use remote. The user interface is intuitive with fast app and content loading times.

For those with TVs that can’t get the relatively new services like Disney+ or Apple TV+ or aren’t smart, the Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent option at an affordable price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K €59 currys.ie or €39.99 for the Lite version.