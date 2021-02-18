Tech to help you get more productive at home

As the months roll on and working from home becomes the new normal, I have found myself gradually coming to terms with the reality that this may not be temporary.

During this time, my home office has become more functional and less of a stopgap. A big part of this has been my desk setup which now features a lot of what I need for productivity.

I’ve been recently testing a few products from Moshi to see how well they fit into a home/office environment.

Moshi Symbus Q Compact USB-C Dock with Wireless Charging

Symbus Q, a compact USB-C dock with wireless charging pad.

I mostly use a desktop computer in my office setup but also use a laptop and iPad Pro. The Moshi Symbus Q dock can be used with a laptop or iPad Pro to turn them into a desktop system.

Symbus Q also has a built-in wireless charging pad on top that is Qi-certified and supports Apple’s 7.5 W and Samsung’s 9 W fast charging. The wireless pad is large with a nice rubber grip which prevents your phone from slipping from the optimal charging position.

The Symbus Q comes with a 60w USB-C charger which is enough to fast charge my USB-C chargeable laptop and iPad Pro quickly. It also acts as a hub with HDMI ((4K@30Hz, 1080p@60Hz) and gigabit Ethernet ports as well as two USB-A ports for attaching peripherals such as a keyboard, mouse or external storage.

Both my iPad and laptop were able to display on a 4K screen without any issues. Also, I was able to take advantage of my home networks full gigabit Ethernet on both devices rather than slower WiFi speeds.

The Symbus Q is beautifully made with a brushed aluminium body and black plastic base. Around the front are the LED status light which pulses green while charging.

The Symbus Q offers a lot in a single package but comes with a steep price tag that may turn some users off. That being said, you’re getting a quality product with lots of options for a tidy desk setup.

Symbus Q Compact USB-C Dock with Wireless Charging €179.95 moshi.com

SnapTo Wireless Charging and iGlaze case

SnapTo magnetic wireless charger with built-in wall mount Kit.

The Moshi SnapTo Magnetic Wireless Charger with built-in wall mount kit features fast wireless charging up to 10 watts. It’s designed to be used on a desk but also comes with a wall mount. It doesn’t come with any power adaptor so you’ll need to buy one if you don’t already own one. Also, you’ll need a compatible Moshi case which comes with metal tabs that allow your phone cling to the mount securely.

Moshi sent me their signature iGlaze hardshell case for the iPhone 12 Max with drop protection thanks to a shock-absorbing case with a metallic frame that has a premium finish. The case offers excellent protection around the edges and there’s an overhanging lip on the front that protects the glass when you lay it flat.

The back of the case is thicker than the height of the camera bump on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and therefore protects the camera lenses from being scratch when you lay it flat on the back.

The only negative I found was the Slate Blue version shows up scratches on the back. It’s also available in Pearl White and which probably won’t show scratches as easily.

If you use the case with the SnapTo charger you have to install the supplied two-quarter moon-shaped metal pieces on the inside back. This allows the case to correctly line up with the charging mount for optimal positioning for charging.

The magnetic strength is excellent and I never felt the large iPhone 12 Pro Max would ever fall off. Moshi says the mount is capable of supporting up to 1kg of weight.

SnapTo Magnetic Wireless Charger With Built-in Wall Mount Kit €54.95 moshi.com

Moshi iGlaze Slim Hardshell case for iPhone 12 Pro Max €44.95 moshi.com