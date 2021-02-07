​​​​​No summer holiday for Livestock farmer, the numbers simply don't add up

Alas and alack, it looks like we won't be basting our big bellies on the beaches of Lanzarote this summer.

The numbers simply don't add up. And I'm not talking here about the Covid numbers, only the spondulicks.

The way the cattle trade has been fixed for that past number of years, the only fellows who can board a plane or ship with any degree of certainty, will be our calves and weanlings bound for exotic ports and destinations too numerous to mention.

The rest of us will have to make do with the natural wonders of the Emerald Isle. And damn glad we are to have it too. There is nothing like an Irish beach in the summer, bar the rain, the wind and the loose dogs.

And whether the Covid curve is cresting or bottoming out in July, whether Dr Tony is wearing a face mask or swimming trunks, it matters little to us in the beef game.

With a profit margin from cattle that wouldn't launch a rubber duck in your bath, the chances of us being able to afford a half dozen seats on a plane and a hotel to boot, the chances of us being able to afford a family getaway anyplace beyond Mushera mountain is zero.

Dr Tony and Ryanair's Michael O'Leary can say what they like, it's going to be a Fr Ted summer holiday for the likes of you and me.

And so to the marts we go where the flying trade for quality cattle continues, plainer lots are finding the going a little more tricky this week.

Kilmallock mart had 950 cattle on offer on Monday. Demand for all types of cattle and calves was said to be "very strong at the moment, with sellers benefitting from super spring prices," according to the mart. Kilmallock mart had 133 buyers purchasing stock online, which is the only choice we have.

Bullocks here sold for up to €2.37 per kg. Weanlings bulls hit €860 a head or €2.78 per kg. Dry cows sold for up to €1290 a head or €1.83 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1240 a head or €2.68 per kg. Dairy stock sold for up to €1780 a head. A 5-year-old in calf Hereford suckler (time up March) sold for €1,000.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lim steers 393kg 790 1 Ch steer 370kg 780 4 Hr steers 285kg 650 1 BB steer 260kg 590 1 lim heifer 335kg 690 1 Fr cow 490kg 800 1 AA cow 595kg 1090

George Candler next and a report from Tuesday's calf sale in Kilkenny mart. "Our first standalone calf sale only attracted 100 head with stronger types most sought after by farmer buyers.

"The lighter type Friesian bull was the most difficult to sell due to the lack of exporters. It might be more prudent for dairy farmers to hold onto their calves until they are at least three weeks old."

Good advice there from George. And looking back to the mart's general cattle sale on Thursday, George added;

"We had a bigger sale of cattle in Kilkenny on Thursday with 800 on offer. The clearance rate was 98% due to a slight lessening in demand for plainer animals.

"Quality bullocks and heifers sold well with the bulk of continentals in this category selling from €1.90 to €2.40 per kilo, exceptional lots made up to €2.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks and heifers ranged in price from €1.75 to €2.20 per kilo."

Friesian cull cows in Kilkenny sold from €1.10 to €1.68 per kilo. Continental cull cows made from €1.20 to €2.31 per kilo.

Kilkenny Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Hr steer 860kg 1830 5 Lim steers 615kg 1470 5 Fr steers 480kg 890 6 Ch steers 390kg 870 2 Lim heifers 545kg 1380 2 Hr heifers 460kg 900 8 AA heifers 300kg 670

Dungarvan mart had a good sale of cattle on Monday, with quality lots selling well. There is a special section at Monday's mart sale in Dungarvan for weanlings. Weanlings are sold after the bullocks.

Dungarvan

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

6 Lim steers 435kg 980

6 AA steers 435kg 920

4 Fr steers 412kg 690

5 AA heifers 449kg 930

3 Hr heifers 460kg 860

1 Fr cow 805kg 1130

1 AA cow 715kg 980

"We had a big sale of bullocks here in Ennis on Friday with almost 500 on offer," Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts reported.

"The trade held strong for forward cattle over 550kg, but the 400kg to the 550kg a bit easier on the week before.

"Fancy lots held the trade and good demand for the traditional breeds.

"Overall, beef type bullocks still scarce."

And looking back to Thursday's sale of dry cows and heifers at Ennis Geraldine added,

"We had a big sale of cull cows and heifers on Thursday with 300 cows on offer. There was a strong mix of both continentals and dairy type stock available in the cow ring and a mix of continental and traditional breeds in the heifer ring.

"Again, some very good beef cows available and many lots exceeding €2/kg. The forward heifers also much sought after. Quite a bit of Northern activity again today, especially for the forward type stock."

Ennis

Thursday/ Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lm steer 850kg 1910

2 AA steers 475kg 1060

1 Lm heifer 395kg 1020

1 Ch heifer 440kg 1270

2 AA heifers 527kg 1060

1 Ch cow 830kg 1850

1 BB cow 840kg 1780

Calf sale

Kilkenny Tuesday February 2nd Dungarvan Monday 1st February

Fr bulls €15 to €270 €60 to €110

AA/Hr bulls €80 to €370 €215 to €260

AA/Hr heifers €120 to €250 €200 to €260

Con bulls €180 to €410 -------------

Con heifers €130 to €340 -------------