UL and MTU to benefit from €193m investment in SFI Research Centres

Munster Technological University will double its research activity over the next ten years
Professor Brian Fitzgerald, director of Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre which is headquartered at the University of Limerick (UL) Picture: Sean Curtin True Media

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 10:00
Nicole Glennon

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has today announced an investment of €193 million in five Science Foundation Ireland Research Centres for six years.

Lero, the SFI Research Centre for Software, led by University of Limerick (UL) and ADAPT, a SFI research centre for AI-Driven Digital Content Technology led by Trinity College Dublin in partnership with Munster Technological University (MTU) and other universities and institutes of technology across the country are among those to benefit.

UL’s Lero will receive over €37m in funding, while ADAPT will benefit from €42m.

The investment by Science Foundation Ireland will support approximately 1,060 graduate and Post-Doctoral students and Research Fellows employed by the Centres.

The investment is further backed by significant industry support from 200 industry partners committing over €91 million in cash and in-kind contributions.

Michael Loftus, Vice President for External Affairs for MTU said today that the technological university will double its research activity and impact over the next 10 years.

“Engaging with research centres such as ADAPT will contribute to MTU’s development in this context. We look forward to continuing our participation in ADAPT in areas that are important to society and the many stakeholder organisations with which we engage routinely.”

Minister Harris said the Government's investment reflects Ireland’s position as a world leader in research and innovation.

“The investment will ensure that we are prepared for the changes and disruption that we are facing in addressing global societal and economic challenges," he said.

