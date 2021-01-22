Does the Doogee N20 Pro provide good bang for your euro?

Over the last year, we’ve seen phones improve, especially at the low end of the market. We’re seeing more features and which are good bang for your euro. I’ve tested several phones from Doogee in 2020 and my first for 2021 is the N20 Pro, a budget phone with lots of style and performance to match.

Design

The N20 Pro is a nice looking phone with rounded corners that make the phone comfortable to hold. It comes in a choice of three colours; black, green, and purple. Beneath the glass back there’s a compact disc-like reflection that shimmers in the light. The downside to the glossy back is it’s a fingerprint magnet, but thankfully, you get a transparent silicone case in the box which negates this.

On the left side is the Dual SIM and microSD tray. On top is a 3.5mm headphone jack while on the bottom edge there are two speaker grilles either side of a micro USB port. Unfortunately, only one of the grilles actually has a speaker and it’s disappointing to see a micro USB port rather than USB-C.

Around the back are a fingerprint reader, four cameras and an LED flash. The front has a teardrop cutout for the selfie camera.

Display and media

Doogee N20 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full-HD display.

The screen is a generous 6.3-inch full HD+ display with excellent clarity. Colours are a little muted and it doesn’t get particularly bright, but overall, it gets the job done.

The display is perfectly fine for most things, but if you’re coming from an OLED screen you may be disappointed with the lack of punchy colours and contrast.

The bottom-firing speaker is mono, and the sound quality isn’t great, but the N20 Pro does have Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Hardware and performance

Impressively, you get 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage with the option of boosting up to 512GB via micro SD. The MediaTek Helio P60 processor is more than fast enough to make the phone feel zippy during general use and even the occasional game will run smoothly.

One big omission in this day and age for me is the lack of NFC. This means you can’t use the N20 Pro for contactless payments with services like Google Pay.

Battery performance is excellent with up to two-days of use possible with light loads from the large 4,400mAh pack. There’s no wireless charging and wired charging is limited to 10W using the supplied charger which is to be expected from a budget phone.

Cameras

Doogee N20 Pro with quad-cameras on the back.

On the rear, there’s a 16MP main wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The main camera is only okay in good light but falls apart in dim-lit environments. The ultrawide isn’t as good as the main and at 2MP, I don’t see the point in the macro camera.

Surprisingly, I found the front selfie camera captured better image quality than I was able to get from the main.

Overall, the camera system is fine for photos and basic video capture and more than good enough for those who only want the basics and don’t care too much about having the best image quality.

Verdict

The Doogee N20 Pro has some impressive specifications including good large memory, a reasonably fast processor and extra storage options that should keep you going for at least a couple of years.

Available from Amazon.co.uk €188.31