Grado GT220 earbuds: For when sound quality matters

Last year, I reviewed a set of headphones from a family-run company called Grado Labs. The Brooklyn-based, have been manufacturing headphones since 1953 and made one-offs for the likes of Billy Joel, Pink, and James Taylor.

This week I’m writing about Grado Labs latest true-wireless earbuds, the GT220 but they’re not for everyone.

Design

The GT220s matte black charging case has a flat base and oval-shaped lid, which features a stylish debossed Grado logo. On the back is a USB-C charging port, while on the front are four LED lights to indicate the charge state of the battery in the case. The lid has a nice satisfying click when you shut it and the hinge is nice and solid with little to no movement. The case is a little large but still easily pocketable.

The earbuds have a large G on the outer pad that lights up red or blue depending on if they’re connected or in pairing mode. The shape and design are understated with only a small L and R on the inside for left and right identification.

Comfort and controls

You get three pairs of silicone ear tips (S, M, L) which should suit most users. I found the medium size suited my ears best for sound and comfort which is about average for this type of fitting.

Although you don’t get any extra wingtips for a more secure fit, I didn’t have any problem with them staying in my ears even during light exercise sessions. However, there’s no IP rating, so I wouldn’t suggest running with these in the rain.

Grado GT220 True Wireless Headphones.

The touch controls system is simple and easy to use without too much fussing. It’s a combination of long press, single, double or triple tapping on the touch-sensitive G logo on either earbud. The left side control voice assistant, phone calls and volume down. The right is for play/pause, next/previous track and volume up. You have to press and hold for the volume up and down so there’s a little delay in changing the volume. This is one of my favourite methods of touch controls because it’s simple and works.

There’s no active noise cancellation, but there’s a decent amount of passive noise isolation. You also don’t get proximity sensors on the buds so when you take them out, the audio will continue to play.

Pairing the GT220s to a new device is convenient. Just long-press either the left or right earphone for five seconds to initiate pairing mode.

Battery

The GT220s are rated to last up to six hours on a single charge with an additional 30 hours in the tank of a fully charged case for a total of 36 hours of playback time. I never wear earphones for more than a couple of hours at a time and during my time of testing, I never ran out of juice. A full charge takes two hours via USB-C, but as you’d expect, charging them wirelessly will take longer.

Sound

The GT 220s are easily one of the best sounding earphones I’ve reviewed over the last 12 months. Each earbud contains an 8mm dynamic driver with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, and an impedance of 32 ohms. They support Bluetooth 5.0, AptX, AAC and SBC codecs. Unfortunately, there’s no companion app, so there’s no way of updating firmware, adjusting an EQ or customising touch controls.

During my time of testing and after a break-in period, I was able to get a real sense of where the GT220s sit in the realm of truly wireless earbuds. Unlike a lot of other earphones, the GT220s are capable of delivering real bass. You can feel the rumble and low-frequency response even at lower volumes. In general, it’s well-controlled and doesn’t muddy details in mids and highs. Mid frequencies are clean and crisp while the highs are super-clear to the point that at times, it’s ear piercingly sharp on certain tracks.

Overall, the sound signature produces a pleasant listening experience to my ears with a nice expansive stereo soundstage.

Quality mics

Call quality is good but background noises were a little more evident than I was expecting. There’s no awareness mode to which I find great to be able to hear yourself talk during calls. To be fair this is the same for all other headphones that don’t have ANC.

Verdict

The no-frills Grado GT220 earbuds offer stellar audio and battery performance. Based on my previous listening experience of other Grado headphones I wouldn’t say these earbuds have the same sound signature but I loved using them regardless and I think those who take sound quality seriously will too.

Hifihut.ie €269