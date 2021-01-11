CES 2021: The tech show prepares for its first ever virtual convention

Keynote speeches by executives from the likes of Google, Twitter and Amazon will be shown online during the event
CES 2021: The tech show prepares for its first ever virtual convention

CES 2021 will take place online (Martyn Landi/PA)

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 06:44
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

The world’s largest consumer technology show begins later on Monday as an entirely virtual event for the first time, as the tech industry adapts to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CES is normally held every January in Las Vegas, with thousands of exhibitors and more than 170,000 attendees coming to see a wide range of new gadgets unveiled.

However, 2021 will see the convention move online with a new “digital venue” having been created with the help of Microsoft as a central hub for the show’s main announcements, and big-name brands including Samsung, Sony, LG and Panasonic hosting virtual press conferences instead.

Keynote speeches by executives from the likes of Google, Twitter and Amazon will be shown online during the event.

Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organises the convention, has said the event this year will be “making history” as its “first all-digital show”.

“This new experience will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech and beyond,” he said.

“Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

A number of new devices have already been unveiled ahead of the event, including new televisions from Sony which use advanced artificial intelligence it calls “cognitive intelligence” to process pictures and sound in a similar fashion to the human brain in order to improve the viewing experience.

The pandemic has also had an impact on the type of gadgets expected to be unveiled, with computer monitors designed specifically for video conferencing having already been previewed by Dell.

The use of video calling services such as Microsoft Teams has risen dramatically over the last year as millions of people work and study from home.

Read More

Trump’s social media suspension part of Big Tech’s increasing use of bans

More in this section

Slack Outage Slack returns after major outage but performance degraded
BLUE OCEAN ROBOTICS FACTORY IN DENMARK Waterford firm to deploy robots to fight coronavirus in Irish hospitals
Apple-supplier Foxconn plans to drive Byton electric car project with €164m  Apple-supplier Foxconn plans to drive Byton electric car project with €164m 
cespa-sourceplace: uk
Pictures of the Week Photo Gallery-Global

Trump’s social media suspension part of Big Tech’s increasing use of bans

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices