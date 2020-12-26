Ford creates Christmas jumper that projects safe distance

Ford creates Christmas jumper that projects safe distance
Concept festive jumper designed to prevent motorists from coming too close to cyclists, but could also be useful for social distancing (Ford/PA)
Sat, 26 Dec, 2020 - 13:46
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Ford has developed a Christmas jumper that allows people to keep a safe distance from others by projecting a festive-themed safe zone.

The prototype technology was originally designed with cyclist safety in mind, marking out the recommended 1.5m that motorists are expected to give space for.

But the car maker said it could also be useful for pedestrians as safe distances have become a part of the common psyche in 2020.

Ford creates Christmas jumper that projects safe distance (Ford/PA)

A reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail featured on the jumper illuminate the floor in the shape of a Christmas tree so that other road users know to give them enough space when overtaking.

Ford revealed the winter wear as part of its Share The Road campaign, especially as cyclists and e-scooter users are more vulnerable at this time of year due to longer periods of darkness.

But as it is just a concept for now, Ford is not planning to make the jumper available for general sale.

More in this section

Technology stock Twitter’s revamped blue tick process will come into force from January 20
TikTok family pairing feature TikTok told its systems are failing to spot anti-vaccine misinformation
Coronavirus Zoom lifts 40-minute video call limit for Christmas period
jumperpa-sourceplace: uk
Ford creates Christmas jumper that projects safe distance

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store over bugs and glitches

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices