Twitter’s revamped blue tick process will come into force from January 20

In 2021, the firm will work on new ways to designate different account types, with plans for memorialised and automated accounts.
Verified accounts that are inactive or incomplete will be warned to make the necessary changes before the new policy starts.

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 15:46
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Twitter will launch its new verification process from January 20 after receiving feedback from thousands of users on how policy for the blue tick icon should be shaped.

Inactive and incomplete accounts stand to lose their verified badge once the rules come into force, though the social network said it would not affect accounts of deceased members.

Those at risk of losing the verified badge will receive an email and an in-app notification informing them to make the necessary changes before January 20 to avoid verification removal.

And those who severely or repeatedly violate Twitter’s wider rules also risk being stripped of the blue tick.

“We will continue to evaluate such accounts on a case-by-case basis, and will make improvements in 2021 on the relationship between enforcement of our rules and verification,” the social network said.

As part of the revamped criteria, people will no longer be required to include a profile bio or header image in a bid to make the process less restrictive.

“The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting materials,” Twitter said.

“We plan to use both automated and human review processes to ensure that we are reviewing applications thoughtfully and in a timely manner.

“We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process.”

