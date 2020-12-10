AndaSeat Jungle gaming chair, great for work, rest and play

In my review of the Sage Oracle Touch coffee machine last week I wrote about how much I missed a good cup of coffee in the office. This week I’m reviewing something else I badly missed — my office chair.

For the first six months of working from home, I used an old swivel chair and my back didn’t thank me for it. In the last month, I’ve been using a gaming chair I received for review from a company called Anda Seat. Despite the Jungle being a gaming chair, this works incredibly well as an office chair too. In a way, it’s not too surprising when you consider both office workers and gamers are doing pretty much the same thing anyway. I spend long hours sitting in front of a screen and using the Jungle chair has made a massive difference to my comfort and ergonomics.

Design

AndaSeat Jungle Gaming Chair.

The Anda Seat Jungle looks like a typical gaming chair. It comes in a massive box and when built, it weighs 25KG. All of the tools required to put the chair together come in the package and it took me around 30 minutes to unpack and assemble. The instructions are simple to follow as long as you take your time. The seat and backrest are heavy, so due care is required when lifting these parts.

When assembled, the Jungle chair looks impressive with a mainly black centre and red stripes left and right. The sides and back are all black and so at least from the back it doesn’t scream gamer.

The Jungle is supplied with two leather support cushions for both your lower back and neck. These attached to the chair with adjustable straps that clip together. Embroidered in the centre is the Anda Seat logo and the brand name is stitched into the headrest and neck support cushion.

The chair slots into a gas-filled adjustable post that sits into a five-star base with roller wheels which make the chair glide around on hard floors or carpet.

Comfort and fit

The Jungle range is designed for weights up to 120kg and a maximum height of 200cm. I’m well below the maximum weight and height, but to get the correct height for my desk, I needed the seat set to the maximum. My old chair wasn’t able to reach as high and I found I would sit on my legs to get into the best position to work. The downside to my terrible ergonomics were pains in my knee joints. Since using the Jungle chair, I rarely sit in that position and my posture is much better. My shoulders are far less tired after a long day too. I did have to get a footrest to compensate for extra seat height as my legs would dangle otherwise.

The lumbar support cushion is a game-changer for me personally. It can be moved up and down to find the best spot for your back or you may choose not to use it at all.

I’m not tall but the neck pillow was sitting behind my shoulder blades when positioned in the recommended spot. I slung the straps around the headrest to raise it to where it was comfortable for me and it hasn’t budged, which is great.

AndaSeat Jungle Gaming Chair can recline to 160-degrees.

The Jungle features a specially designed Z Support multi-functional tilt mechanism for heavy-duty usage, which also gives you full control over the suspension. A lever on the right side of the chair allows you to adjust the backrest from 90-degrees to 160-degrees depending on what you’re doing.

While working away on the keyboard and mouse I preferred the fully-upright position, but the option to almost fully recline is super convenient when you need to give your back a quick break or just to chill.

While I love the extra support the pillows provides during work and gaming sessions, the Jungle chair is more comfortable without the lumbar cushion in the fully reclined position. You can remove it, but it’s too much effort taking it off and on. Again, not a big deal but worth noting.

The padded armrests are height adjustable, which is great, but in/out travel isn’t much as I would have liked. Overall, comfort and ergonomics are excellent.

Build quality

I have seen and sat in other gaming chairs that cost more than the Jungle and although it’s not Anda Seats top-of-the-range gaming chair, it uses high-quality materials from the smooth bonded scratch-proof PVC leather, to the dense foam used in the seat and backrest.

The Jungle is easy to clean but dust and dirt can easily get lodged between the sides and the seat.

Verdict

Anda Seat Jungle gaming chair is one of the Canadian companies cheapest but is solid and sturdy from a company that used to make race car seats for BMW and Mercedes Benz. Its build quality, materials and ergonomics are exceptional for a gaming chair in this price range. Regardless of whether you’re a hardcore gamer or tied to your keyboard all day, I highly recommend this chair, especially if you’re struggling with a chair that’s not fit for purpose.

The Anda Seat Jungle is available from www.andaseat.co.uk in Black and Black/Red colours currently on offer for €210 (£190 RRP £220)