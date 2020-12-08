Quality sound at a nice price

I recently reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and loved them for their sound quality and excellent features. The Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds promise similar sound quality sans the ANC and expensive price tag.

Design

CX 400BT True Wireless with 20 hours battery life.

The CX 400BT charging case looks like a small cooler box with the Sennheiser logo in chrome on the lid. The matte plastic finish looks nice out of the box but it didn’t take long before it had scuff marks all over it.

All the edges are round and I love that it has a flat base that can sit upright on a desk. Around the back are a USB-C port for charging, a small button for pairing and an LED indicator light.

The earbuds look a little square and bland compared to the Momentum 2s round shape but still look stylish in-ear. The earphones ship with silicone ear adapter (XS, S, M, L) and there’s a choice of either white or black colours.

Battery

You should get up to seven hours per earbud in typical use, and another 13 hours from the case. This is about average and more than enough for most users to spend a weekend away without having to worry about charging. There’s no wireless charging option which is a pity but hardly a dealbreaker.

Controls and app support

CX 400BT True Wireless

Sennheiser uses the same touch controls as found on the Momentum 2 and they are by far my favourite. The gestures are intuitive and work flawlessly. Both earpieces have touch-sensitive panels and between them, you have full control over playback, volume, Bluetooth pairing and voice assistant.

There’s additional functionality via the Sennheiser Smart Control app for Android and iOS, where you can further customise the control defaults to your individual preferences.

The app includes a three-band EQ, which is always welcome. After playing with this for a while I eventually just left it on the default neutral EQ setting.

You can also use the app to perform firmware updates. I’m not sure why, but the last update I did took nearly an hour to finish.

Sound quality

Where it really matters, sound quality, the CX 400BT delivers in spades. With a frequency range of 5Hz to 21kHz, the low end can deliver an accurate thumping bass at high volumes without distortion. What’s even more impressive is when you listen to songs at lower volumes and you can still hear a distinct and powerful bass. Whether the bass is digitally generated, acoustic or rock, the CX 400BT faithfully reproduces a natural percussive feeling.

Vocals are crystal clear and natural while there’s excellent detail in the highs for an all-round balanced sound signature that will suit all genres of music.

Features

The CX 400BTs also support the full range of codecs including AAC, AptX, and SBC. Pairing is quick and easy too with full Bluetooth 5.1 support for a solid connection.

Verdict

The Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds offer outstanding sound quality that’s almost equal to the excellent Momentum True Wireless 2. Of course, you’re missing ANC, wireless charging and they’re not the most stylish but for the price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better-sounding earbuds and class-leading touch controls.

Harveynorman.ie €169